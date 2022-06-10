LIVESTOCK-U.S. cattle futures end lower in turnaround from rallies

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures fell on Friday on profit-taking, a session
after prices reached multi-week highs, brokers said.
The market was due to pull back after climbing 6% since
dropping on May 31 to their lowest price since October, brokers
said. Strong demand from packers for a limited supply of cattle
supported the gains, along with firm cash prices this week,
analysts said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a monthly report,
raised its projection for domestic beef production due to higher
expected slaughtering that more than offsets lighter carcass
weights.
Packers slaughtered an estimated 124,000 head of cattle on
Friday, up 4% from a year ago, the USDA said separately.
Strong demand from processors means there is no backlog of
cattle waiting to be slaughtered, said Dennis Smith, commodity
broker for Archer Financial Services.
"The packer is not cherry picking the show list and just
being really choosy," Smith said.
CME June live cattle ended down 0.850 cent at 136.200
cents. The most-active August contact dropped 1 cent to
136.200 cents, after jumping on Thursday to its highest price
since April 27.
CME August feeder cattle slid 1.550 cents to 174.475
cents per pound, a day after the contract touched its highest
price since May 4.
In the pork market, most-active July lean hog futures
rose 0.475 cent to close at 105.475 cents per pound.
Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork processor, said
it will close a Vernon, California, plant and reduce its hog
herd in the western United States. The closure comes as
California rolls out a new law, Proposition 12, that requires
livestock be given more spacious confinements.
"I think it's a threat right now," Smith said of
Smithfield's decision. "I think they will follow through on the
threat if it looks like this Prop 12 is going into place."
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago)