LKQ Corporation : Announces I-CAR Aftermarket Parts Considerations Training Course

04/20/2021 | 11:12am EDT
LKQ Corporation is excited to announce a new online training course hosted within I-CAR’s virtual training library, “Aftermarket Collision Replacement Parts Considerations”. LKQ has been supporting the collision repair industry through the I-CAR Sustaining Partner program since 2018.

The Aftermarket Collision Replacement Parts Considerations course was released March 2, 2021 and is designed to educate the industry on the evolution of the aftermarket collision replacement part industry. Over the last few decades, what started as a small product offering through rust repair panels has grown to over 100,000 individual SKUs offering bumper assemblies and components, sheet-metal, lighting, cooling, as well as electrical and ADAS components. The course will highlight topics on aftermarket collision replacement part manufacturing, material testing, certifications, vehicle test fit procedures, and crash test performance.

The training module topics were developed to provide critical information and industry support to educate collision repair estimators, technicians, insurance appraisers, agents, and students studying autobody repair. The course curriculum teaches an understanding of product branding and certifications that are displayed in all estimating and procurement systems. All course registrants will experience a broader understanding of the aftermarket collision replacement parts industry and the benefits provided to collision repairers, insurance carriers, and vehicle owners.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.


© Business Wire 2021
