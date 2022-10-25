LME WEEK-China may buy more Russian copper to blunt expected premium hike

(Updates supply forecast in par 9 to 4.5% from 6% previously to
reflect official forecast at time of publication)
BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Buyers of refined copper in
China, the world's biggest consumer of the red metal, may raise
their purchases of Russian supply next year to reduce the impact
of an expected increase in premiums from other global miners.
Premiums of physical copper sales to China in 2023 are
expected to rise to between $150 to $210 per tonne over the
benchmark London Metal Exchange price, according to
forecasts from four market participants. That would be up from
$105 this year and $88 in 2021.
Chile's Codelco, the world's top copper miner, raised their
premiums for sales to Europe next year to a record $234 a tonne
for 2023, up 83% from 2022.
Bracing themselves after Codelco's hike, Chinese buyers are
looking at boosting their Russian shipments, which would likely
increase at the expense of the Chilean, Australian and Congolese
suppliers they typically use. However, Russian imports are
drawing scrutiny amid its invasion of Ukraine with the LME
considering a ban on Russian metal for settling contracts and
the U.S. potentially banning Russian aluminium.
"If prices did go up to above $150 (a tonne), we would just
buy from the spot market instead of signing an annual contract
at a fixed premium," said a China-based copper tube producer.
"We expect to see more copper from Russia flowing into China
next year as buyers would be more attracted to cheaper materials
they offer."
Buyers are also hesitant to pay higher premiums amid
uncertain demand in China, with ongoing measures to tackle COVID
outbreaks curtailing growth and a worsening property market also
impacting copper consumption.
Consultants CRU Group forecast 2.2% annual demand growth for
refined copper in China this year, falling to around 2% next
year. That is down from the 5% growth typically seen since 2017.
At the same time, Chinese refined copper production in 2023
is forecast to rise by 4.5% compared with 2022, after several
major copper producers launched new capacity, according to CRU.
With some buyers avoiding Russian metals because of the
Ukraine conflict, Russia is expected to sell copper at a
discount to offers from Chile and other origins.
"More purchases of Russian copper are very likely if their
prices are a lot cheaper and stay sanction-free," said He
Tianyu, a Shanghai-based copper analyst at CRU Group.
However, if the West imposes sanctions on Russian metals,
Chinese importers could face barriers on making money transfers
through Western banks and using the U.S. dollar to settle
transactions, He said.
Russia accounted for 11% of China's copper imports in 2021
but shipments from the country have surged in recent months.
Chile was the biggest supplier at 22%.
Copper arrivals from Russia were 33,033 tonnes in August,
34% higher than the same month last year, China customs data
showed.
Prices for imported Russian copper were an average of $7,953
per tonne in August, $141 a tonne cheaper compared with the
average price of copper imported from Chile in the same period,
according to Reuters' calculations based on customs data.
Physical premiums for copper have risen with the current
price for cargoes imported through the Yangshan bonded warehouse
zone <SMM-CUYP-CN> at $147.50 a tonne, the highest since
February 2014.
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)