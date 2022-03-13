LME copper, aluminium dip; focus on Ukraine crisis

March 14 (Reuters) - London copper and aluminium prices
slipped on Monday, as investors held a cautious stance amid an
escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict even as diplomatic
efforts were stepped up to end the crisis.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
1.2% to $10,060 a tonne by 0311 GMT. The most-traded April
copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased
0.3% to 71,910 yuan ($11,320.31) a tonne.
Benchmark aluminium on the LME dipped 0.5% to
$3,465.5 a tonne.
Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium, 7% of
global nickel and accounts for about 3.5% of copper supplies.
Russia attacked a base near the Polish border as fighting
raged on for a third week. Meanwhile, a Russian delegate to the
talks, Leonid Slutsky, was quoted by the RIA news agency as
saying they had made significant progress and it was possible
the delegations could soon reach draft agreements.
Also on investors' radar is the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting beginning on Tuesday, where it is
expected to start raising interest rates at the end of the
meeting, with inflation running hot.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME lead rose 0.3% to $2,331.5 a tonne, zinc
was 0.7% higher at $3,840 and tin fell 2.5% to
$43,020.
* ShFE aluminium eased 0.2% to 21,890 yuan a tonne,
nickel slipped 1% to 198,320 yuan, zinc fell
0.7% to 25,420 yuan, lead inched 0.1% lower to 15,235
yuan and tin fell 3.6% to 329,120 yuan.
* Data showed on Friday copper inventories in warehouses
monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 3.7% to 161,668
tonnes from the week before.
* China's refined tin output from major smelters fell 4.9%
in February from the previous month, affected by maintenance and
holidays, state-backed research house Antaike said on Monday.
* LME defended its decision to suspend nickel trading
earlier this week when prices doubled within hours, saying the
market had become disorderly, with prices not reflecting the
physical market.
* World's top copper producer Chile's tax reform will focus
on individuals, natural resources and environmental levies more
than corporations, Finance Minister Mario Marcel told Reuters in
his first interview in office.
* The United States, European Union and other allies on
Friday escalated their economic pressure on Russia, moving to
strip Moscow of privileged trade and economic treatment among
other steps to punish it for its invasion of Ukraine.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Most share markets firmed and oil slid on Monday on hopes
for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting
continued to rage, while bond markets braced for rate rises in
the United States and UK this week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0630 India WPI Inflation YY Feb
($1 = 6.3523 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)