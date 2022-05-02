Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LME copper drops to 3-month low on China lockdown, Fed rate hike worries

05/02/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 3 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell to a three-month low on Tuesday, as continued COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China and the prospect of aggressive U.S. rate hikes fuelled worries about a slowdown in global economic growth.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 2.2% at $9,558 a tonne, as of 0243 GMT, its lowest since Jan. 31.

* Peruvian indigenous communities occupying a key copper mine will agree to talks with officials and company representatives only if the government lifts its emergency order for the region, leaders of the groups told Reuters on Monday.

* U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers look set to deliver a series of aggressive interest rate hikes at least until the summer to deal with hot inflation and surging labour costs.

* The dollar held just below a 20-year high against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

* China's commercial capital of Shanghai was dealt a blow on Monday as authorities reported 58 new COVID-19 cases outside areas under strict lockdown, while Beijing pressed on with testing millions of people on a May Day holiday few were celebrating.

* COLUMN-Copper, iron ore yet to reflect China's weakening industrial outlook, said Reuters columnist Clyde Russell.

* Data shows there is enough nickel and lithium to produce up to 14 million electric vehicles (EVs) globally in 2023, so Europe should secure more raw materials to shift away from oil faster, campaign group Transport and Environment (T&E) said.

* PRICES: LME aluminium fell 1.5% to $3,008 a tonne, zinc lost 3.7% to $3,955.50, while lead gained 0.1% to $2,263 and tin climbed 0.4% to $40,400.

* The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a public holiday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street ended a volatile trading day higher on Monday and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields breached the 3% mark as investors braced for a widely anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate May

0755 Germany Unemployment Rate, Chg SA April

0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Final April

0900 EU Unemployment Rate March

1400 US Factory Orders MM March

U.S. Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day

meeting on interest rates (to May 4)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:02aLeaked draft abortion ruling a major blow to Supreme Court, experts say
RE
01:02aLondon copper, aluminium sink to lowest in 3 months on demand worries
RE
01:01aAustralia's central bank hikes interest rates, flags more to come
RE
01:01aAustralia's central bank hikes interest rates, flags more to come
RE
12:56a'Do something Democrats,' abortion rights supporters chant at U.S. Supreme Court
RE
12:48aPhilippine presidential candidates in final push to woo voters
RE
12:43aINSTANT VIEW-Australia raises interest rates for first time in a decade
RE
12:40aU.S. Supreme Court potential shock move on abortion sends protesters onto Washington streets
RE
12:34aTesla's 2022 annual shareholder meeting will be on august 4th in…
RE
12:34aSome in Shanghai come out for air as Beijing resumes mass COVID tests
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2Citi behind trade that caused brief European share plunge -sources, Cit..
3Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
4Oil climbs as EU gets set to ban Russian crude
5HSBC shares edge up after top shareholder urges bank's break-up

HOT NEWS