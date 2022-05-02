LME copper drops to 3-month low on China lockdown, Fed rate hike worries

May 3 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell to a three-month
low on Tuesday, as continued COVID-19 restrictions in top
consumer China and the prospect of aggressive U.S. rate hikes
fuelled worries about a slowdown in global economic growth.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) was down 2.2% at $9,558 a tonne, as of 0243 GMT,
its lowest since Jan. 31.
* Peruvian indigenous communities occupying a key copper
mine will agree to talks with officials and company
representatives only if the government lifts its emergency order
for the region, leaders of the groups told Reuters on Monday.
* U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers look set to deliver a
series of aggressive interest rate hikes at least until the
summer to deal with hot inflation and surging labour costs.
* The dollar held just below a 20-year high against
its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive
for buyers using other currencies.
* China's commercial capital of Shanghai was dealt a blow on
Monday as authorities reported 58 new COVID-19 cases outside
areas under strict lockdown, while Beijing pressed on with
testing millions of people on a May Day holiday few were
celebrating.
* COLUMN-Copper, iron ore yet to reflect China's weakening
industrial outlook, said Reuters columnist Clyde Russell.
* Data shows there is enough nickel and lithium to produce
up to 14 million electric vehicles (EVs) globally in 2023, so
Europe should secure more raw materials to shift away from oil
faster, campaign group Transport and Environment (T&E) said.
* PRICES: LME aluminium fell 1.5% to $3,008 a tonne,
zinc lost 3.7% to $3,955.50, while lead gained
0.1% to $2,263 and tin climbed 0.4% to $40,400.
* The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a public
holiday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Wall Street ended a volatile trading day higher on Monday
and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields breached the 3% mark as
investors braced for a widely anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve
interest rate hike.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate May
0755 Germany Unemployment Rate, Chg SA April
0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Final April
0900 EU Unemployment Rate March
1400 US Factory Orders MM March
U.S. Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day
meeting on interest rates (to May 4)
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)