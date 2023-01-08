Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

LME copper scales 6-month peak on China demand hopes

01/08/2023 | 11:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 9 (Reuters) - London copper jumped to a more than six-month high on Monday, while most other base metals also rose amid optimism over demand after top consumer China reopened its borders.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.2% to $8,689 a tonne by 0323 GMT, after hitting its highest since June. 23, 2022 of $8,706.50 earlier in the session.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.6% to 66,150 yuan ($9,738.40) a tonne. The contract leaped 1.8% earlier in the session to its highest since Dec. 30 at 66,260 yuan a tonne.

China's yuan hit a near five-month high against the dollar, breaching a key threshold, on optimism over economic recovery following the country's border reopening and seasonal demand for the local unit.

After three years, mainland China opened sea and land crossings with Hong Kong and ended a requirement for incoming travellers to quarantine, dismantling a final pillar of a zero-COVID policy.

Economists and analysts also believed policymakers in China will take more steps to stimulate home demand this year, as part of Beijing's overall goal to bolster its $17 trillion economy, after a sharp COVID-induced downturn.

Metals are used extensively in housing construction.

LME zinc increased 2.1% to $3,088 a tonne, lead increased 2% to $2,244 a tonne, aluminium advanced 1.7% to $2,333.50 a tonne and tin was up 0.6% at $25,430 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium advanced 0.9% to 18,025 yuan a tonne, zinc increased 1.5% to 23,585 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 0.6% to 211,360 yuan a tonne and lead fell 0.7% to 15,560 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Output MM

0700 Germany Industrial Production YY

1000 EU Unemployment Rate

($1 = 6.7927 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.18% 1.21378 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.25% 0.74594 Delayed Quote.0.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 1.06751 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.20% 0.012142 Delayed Quote.0.21%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.55% 0.63921 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.96% 147.6093 Real-time Quote.-5.22%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.52% 6.7898 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
Latest news "Economy"
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aChina tightens listing guidelines to funnel funding to strategic sectors -FT
RE
12:04aBrazil markets to see fresh volatility after Bolsonaro supporters storm capital
RE
12:03aSunak revives talks with softbank on london listing for arm - ft…
RE
12:02aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee at 1-month high as U.S. data stokes smaller Fed hike hopes
RE
01/08China tightens listing guidelines to funnel funding to strategic…
RE
01/08Brazil investigates who led anti-democratic riots in capital
RE
01/08Delhi fog delays flights, cold wave closes schools
RE
01/08Taiwan pitches democratic alliance to shore up shaky Paraguay ties
RE
01/08LME copper scales 6-month peak on China demand hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Rise After Jack Ma Cedes Control of Ant Group
2Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Gain on Risk Appetite
3INDIA RUPEE-Rupee to open higher as soft U.S. wage growth calms rate-hi..
4Shares of Ant-controlled companies, Alibaba rise after Jack Ma gives up..
5CHINA'S ONSHORE YUAN STRENGTHENS PAST 6.8 PER DOLLAR FOR FIRST T…

HOT NEWS