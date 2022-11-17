Advanced search
LME raises initial margins on nickel by 28% after volatility

11/17/2022 | 11:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) is hiking initial margins by 28% on nickel, which the exchange has targeted for heightened monitoring due to heavy volatility in recent days.

A notice released on Wednesday said the initial margin for nickel would climb to $6,100 a tonne effective after close of business on Friday, from $4,765 previously.

The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said on Wednesday it would undertake enhanced monitoring of nickel after it fell as much as 12%, having already breached the LME's 15% daily limit on price swings on Monday.

Benchmark three month nickel extended losses on Thursday, slipping an additional 6.2% to $15,840 a tonne by 1420 GMT.

Margins for other metals will also increase, including copper by 6.3% and aluminium by 9.2%.

Margin calls are deposits of cash or collateral with the exchange's clearing house, LME Clear, to cover potential losses if a member defaults.

Members must deposit the initial margin with LME Clear when opening their trades.

The exchange is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad and Pratima Desai; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -0.46% 303.4 Delayed Quote.-33.07%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -1.14% 151.2747 Real-time Quote.-14.20%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX -2.46% 436.1493 Real-time Quote.-10.44%
