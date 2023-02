Feb 24 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) on Friday said it is carefully considering the potential implications from steep tariffs on aluminum to be imposed by the United States.

"The LME is carefully considering the potential implications of the proclamation and will update the market in due course should the LME conclude any action is required," it said. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)