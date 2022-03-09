LME says will not charge fees on nickel trades during suspension period

Prices of the metal doubled to more than $100,000 per tonne on Tuesday, forcing a trading halt, with the spike blamed on short covering by one of the world's top producers.

The LME said it would not charge fees on trades executed on or after midnight UK time on March 8 given the "unprecedented situation" in nickel. This would also include reversals of trades and position transfers, it added.

"While Nickel remains suspended from trading, the LME Group understands that a number of Members would like to perform Nickel position transfers. As these position transfers can provide a way to reduce risk within the system, the LME Group believes it appropriate to allow them to proceed," it said in a notice, adding that it reserved the right not to allow any specific position transfer.

The exchange said on Tuesday it did not anticipate resuming nickel trading before March 11.

The jump in prices prompted a call from the European Steel Association (Eurofer) that the LME maintain the trading suspension until price stability can be guaranteed.

About 70% of nickel is used as a key ingredient to make stainless steel.

