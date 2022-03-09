Log in
LME says will not charge fees on nickel trades during suspension period

03/09/2022 | 02:43pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange

(Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday it would not charge transaction fees on all nickel trades executed during a trading halt necessitated by an unusual spike in prices.

Prices of the metal doubled to more than $100,000 per tonne on Tuesday, forcing a trading halt, with the spike blamed on short covering by one of the world's top producers.

The LME said it would not charge fees on trades executed on or after midnight UK time on March 8 given the "unprecedented situation" in nickel. This would also include reversals of trades and position transfers, it added.

"While Nickel remains suspended from trading, the LME Group understands that a number of Members would like to perform Nickel position transfers. As these position transfers can provide a way to reduce risk within the system, the LME Group believes it appropriate to allow them to proceed," it said in a notice, adding that it reserved the right not to allow any specific position transfer.

The exchange said on Tuesday it did not anticipate resuming nickel trading before March 11.

The jump in prices prompted a call from the European Steel Association (Eurofer) that the LME maintain the trading suspension until price stability can be guaranteed.

About 70% of nickel is used as a key ingredient to make stainless steel.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
