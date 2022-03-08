LME suspends nickel trading after prices soar past $100,000

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME)
halted nickel trading on Tuesday after prices doubled to a
record $100,000 per tonne, fuelled by a race to cover short
positions after Western sanctions threatened supply from major
producer Russia.
The rare move underscores the market panic created by
Russia's invasion of Ukraine with buyers scrambling for the
metal crucial for making stainless steel and electric vehicle
batteries.
"The LME has taken this decision on orderly market grounds,"
said the LME, one of the world’s top commodity exchanges, adding
it was considering a closure of several days.
"The LME will actively plan for the reopening of the nickel
market, and will announce the mechanics of this to the market as
soon as possible."
Three-month nickel on the LME more than doubled on
Tuesday to $101,365 a tonne before the LME halted trade on its
electronic systems and in the open outcry ring.
The uncertainty caused by Russia's invasion and resulting
sanctions has added to an already bullish nickel market due to
low inventories.
Nickel prices have quadrupled over the past week on fears of
further curbs on supply.
Russia not only supplies about 10% of the world's nickel but
Russia's Nornickel is the world's biggest supplier of battery-
grade nickel at 15%-20% of global supply, said JPMorgan analyst
Dominic O'Kane.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by
Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)