Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LME three-month nickel falls 8% to hit limit down

03/17/2022 | 04:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's (LME) benchmark nickel contract hit limit down at 8% when it opened on Thursday as traders sold on expectations of falling prices for the metal used to make stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries.

The 8% trading limit based on Wednesday's close at $45,590 is wider than the previous session's 5% limit, but still much lower than the 15% for other metals such as copper, aluminium, zinc and lead.

Three-month nickel fell to $41,495, the level at which the market can sell on Thursday.

On Wednesday the LME was forced to halt nickel trading on its electronic system within a minute of opening due to a technical glitch and when it resumed in the afternoon there were few trades.

LME nickel trading had been suspended since March 8, a day after sources said China's Tsingshan Holding Group bought large amounts of nickel, which boosted prices by more than 50% in hours to a record above $100,000 a tonne.

LME nickel prices are used as a reference for deals between end users of the metal and producers, and the disorderly market resumption left some traders questioning whether participants might look for alternative venues.

Nickel prices had been rising steadily even before the conflict in Ukraine ramped prices.

Russia accounts for about 10% of global nickel output and traders have been concerned that supplies could be constrained by Western sanctions on Moscow.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.93% 211.6607 Delayed Quote.16.74%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 8.70% 104.137 Delayed Quote.44.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:09aSouth African Q1 consumer confidence weakens amid Ukraine jitters
RE
05:06aEuro rises to one-week high on hopes for progress in Ukraine peace talks
RE
05:06aFrance's RFI radio, France 24 television suspended in Mali, AFP reports
RE
05:06aChina's c.bank approves two financial holding companies to enhance regulation
RE
05:04aRussia bogged down, blasting Ukrainian cities as war enters fourth week
RE
05:03aHong Kong leader to review COVID restrictions in coming days
RE
05:03aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as Fed -2-
DJ
05:03aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as Fed Takes Hawkish Stance on Inflation
DJ
05:02aChina says to more closely regulate influencer management firms
RE
05:02aChina says to more closely regulate influencer management firms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Biden calls Putin a war criminal as Russia says mission 'going to plan'
3Nokia Oyj : , NS Solutions to build, operate and maintain 5G private wi..
4SAF HOLLAND : successfully closes the year 2021 in a challenging market..
5Clariant : award-winning AmoMax®-Casale catalyst selected for…

HOT NEWS