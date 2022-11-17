LME tightens restraints as nickel turns unruly again: Andy Home

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange (LME)
nickel trading has turned wild again this week.
On Monday LME three-month nickel surged back above
the $30,000 a tonne level for the first time since June and
briefly breached the new 15% daily limit on price movement.
After peaking at $31,275 on Tuesday, the highest since early
May, the price has subsequently imploded, retreating to $25,800
a tonne.
The LME has reacted by raising initial margins by 28% to
$6,100 a tonne from Friday's close and by stepping up market
surveillance activity.
Both the exchange and nickel market are now paying the price
of the March meltdown, when the LME suspended trading and
cancelled trades in a decision now being challenged in the
British courts.
With funds giving devilish nickel a wide berth, trading
liquidity on both the LME and the Shanghai Futures Exchange
(ShFE) has shrunk significantly, injecting yet more volatility
into a market that is prone to wild price swings at the best of
times.
VOLATILITY TRAP
The fund exodus after March has left a liquidity vacuum and
a self-reinforcing volatility trap in the nickel market.
"A lack of risk capital lowers market participation, driving
down liquidity and exacerbating volatility, and further
discouraging potential lenders and investors, reinforcing lower
participation and higher volatility," Goldman Sachs warned in
April. ("A financially constrained physical market", April 3,
2022)
LME nickel trading volumes have fallen steeply since March.
October's average daily volumes of 32,811 were down 54% year on
year and the lowest tally in at least a decade. Year-to-date
nickel volumes are 24% below last year's equivalent period, the
scale of decline flattered by strong trading activity in January
and February.
The collapse in participation is even more stark in
Shanghai, where ShFE volumes have collapsed by 71% over the
first 10 months of 2022. Open interest at the end of October was
41% lower than October 2021.
While low liquidity has created outright price volatility in
London, time spreads have been becalmed.
In Shanghai, by contrast, it's the spreads that are
particularly unruly, the drop in liquidity coinciding with
ultra-low exchange stocks and a long-running backwardation
structure.
ShFE's registered inventory stands at only 4,634 tonnes and
has been below 10,000 tonnes since April last year, creating a
rolling squeeze that preceded the turmoil in London this year.
The exchange hopes to repair liquidity by expanding its limited
list of deliverable brands to include nickel briquettes.
But until inventory and volumes rebuild, time-spread
turbulence and perma-backwardation are becoming the new normal
in the Shanghai market.
RUMOUR MILL
Trading conditions in both London and Shanghai are
accentuating price swings in a market that is not short of
potential news triggers.
The sharp rally was at various points justified by
Indonesia's plans to increase export tariffs (already known), a
fire at an Indonesian producer (quickly denied) and possible
disruption to Nornickel's flow of materials from its mines in
Russia to its refinery in Finland.
The latter turned out to be at least partially true, with
Finnish rail operator VR Group suspending Russian freight from
next year, though Nornickel is examining other transport
options, including by sea.
The search for a plausible bull price trigger also uncovered
a minor tailings leak at Prony Resources' Goro plant in New
Caledonia, which will run at a reduced rate over the fourth
quarter.
None of this 'news' helps to explain nickel's 40% rally
since the start of November. Rather, it underlines the ease with
which rumours can roil an illiquid market.
And nickel is particularly sensitive to news flow right now.
The status of Russian metal looms large, not only because
Nornickel is a big producer, but also because it produces the
type of nickel - Class I refined - that is traded on both the
LME and ShFE.
The LME has decided not to suspend Russian nickel, but the
threat of government sanctions will remain as long as Russia
continues what it terms its "special military operation" in
Ukraine.
Such uncertainty around a key cog in the global supply chain
would translate into volatile pricing at the best of times. In
the current low-volume futures market, it's a recipe for more
wildness ahead.
So, too, might be the recent purchases of December call
options with upside strikes such as $30,000 (now showing open
interest of 489 lots), $35,000 (360 lots) and even $55,000 (25
lots).
A manifestation of bullish exuberance or a potential bull
trap if the price starts motoring upwards again?
The size of these positions wouldn't normally be enough to
generate an options accelerator effect on a bull price move, but
with trading volumes where they are, anything seems possible
with this market.
MARKET DISCONNECT
The physical nickel market is booming as it gears up to meet
the new demand stream from electric vehicle batteries, but it is
simultaneously losing the capacity to hedge its growing price
exposure.
This disconnect has been building for several years. None of
the nickel flowing from Indonesia, the world's new production
hub, towards China's giant battery sector is in a form of the
metal that can be delivered against either the LME or ShFE.
This mismatch of paper and physical markets was a key
contributor to the March mayhem. Tsingshan Group's huge short
position against its equally huge production stream was simply
too big for a market defined by a shrinking Class I segment of
the supply chain.
Events in March and the resulting drain in liquidity have
accelerated the price fragmentation.
The long-term solution would be the evolution of different
exchange-traded contracts for intermediate products such as
ferro-nickel, mixed hydroxide payables or nickel sulphate.
Users would then have a financial structure within which to
tailor their product-specific price exposure.
It's far from clear, however, whether the new battery-facing
parts of the nickel industry have sufficiently evolved to create
standardised alternative price methodologies.
Until they do, the LME and the ShFE are going to have to
manage their troublesome nickel markets.
More restraints may be necessary.
The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.
