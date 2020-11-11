Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LMS LearningZen to Host Franchising Webinar on November 17, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 01:44pm EST

Salt Lake City, UT, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LearningZen, an online training platform that works with some of the top franchise brands in the country, announced today that it will host a webinar about franchising on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. EST. The webinar is titled “Discovering the Ins and Outs of Franchising,” and will include presentations from franchise experts and influencers.

The webinar is designed for businesses considering franchising, as well as emerging franchise brand owners ready to expand their brands. Leading the discussions are Red Boswell, president of The International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG), Steve Beagelman, founder of SMB Franchise Advisors, and Lane Fisher of full-service franchise law firm Fisher Zucker LLC. LearningZen is hosting the webinar in order to equip businesses with the best resources they need to prepare for franchising.

LearningZen president Douglas Mark said the webinar was called ‘Discovering the Ins and Outs of Franchising’ because many small pieces make up the big picture of franchising. “We want to help brands and new concepts understand not only the pieces, but how they work together,” he said. “If you are curious, you will find the puzzles around you. If you are determined, you will solve them.” 

Webinar attendees will learn from Steve Beagelman about how to turn a concept into a franchise. Beagelman will share his checklist of ideas that brands need to have solidified before franchising. Lane Fisher will then cover how to protect their franchise investment from a legal perspective. He will also share the common legal pitfalls for franchises and elaborate on the legal documents and preventative measures that can help brands succeed.

The webinar’s final speaker, Red Boswell, will discuss what makes franchise units easier to sell and which qualities attract IFPG franchise consultants and franchise brokers to brands. Each speaker will present for about 10 minutes, and then use 5 minutes to answer attendee questions. The final 15 minutes of the webinar will be a general Q&A. To sign up, visit https://www.learningzen.com/webinar-registration.

About LearningZen

LearningZen is a comprehensive training solution that helps franchisors and companies develop, film, review, and launch successful digital training programs. Effective training is the foundation of any successful business. LearningZen created the ultimate e-learning tool to make businesses of any size and shape run more smoothly. Learn more at https://www.learningzen.com/

Doug Mark
LearningZen
dougm@learningzen.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:29pAM BEST : Assigns Credit Ratings to Compañía Reaseguradora del Ecuador S.A.
BU
02:28pVEIDEKKE ASA : Key information relating to proposed extraordinary cash dividend
AQ
02:28pVEIDEKKE ASA : Key information relating to proposed extraordinary cash dividend
AQ
02:27pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $84.3M in financing secured for 6-property industrial portfolio
PU
02:27pDuring the Covid-19 Pandemic, San Francisco-Based CRO ClinPro Trials Works With Sponsors Throughout Their Drug Development Cycle From Concept to Commercialisation
BU
02:25pELASTIC N : Announces User Experience Monitoring and Synthetics to Improve Website Experiences
BU
02:24pELASTIC N : Announces Innovations Across its Solutions to Optimize Search and Enhance Performance and Monitoring Capabilities
BU
02:24pELASTIC N : Announces Searchable Snapshots to Reduce Data Storage Costs Without Compromising Performance
BU
02:23pNEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC : . Reschedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
AQ
02:23pNEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC. : Reschedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Short sellers lost billions as travel and leisure stocks rallied Monday
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : after Q3 2020 well on track to achieve its full-year guidance
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
4L'ORÉAL : Alibaba's Singles Day sales top $74 billion, planned rules hit shares
5Nasdaq jumps as technology stocks back in favor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group