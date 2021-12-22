LNG cargoes diverted toward Europe from Asia as gas prices soar
12/22/2021 | 09:49am EST
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - At least ten cargoes of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) have recently been diverted from Asia to head
west drawn by Europe's record high prices amid supply concerns
ahead of peak winter demand, industry sources said.
European and British benchmark wholesale gas prices soared
to record highs on Tuesday as Russian gas shipments to Germany
through a major transit pipeline reversed direction and colder
weather boosted demand.
Prices fell on Wednesday but remain elevated partially on
profit taking and also as market players realise more LNG is
coming to Europe, calming supply concerns.
Refinitiv Eikon data showed one Nigerian and at least two
U.S. LNG cargoes have been diverted toward Europe while sailing
through the Indian Ocean.
Two cargoes onboard Minerva Chios and Maran Gas Vergina were
redirected towards the Suez Canal, while the Nigerian LNG cargo
onboard LNG Finima II was redirected to France, Refinitiv data
showed.
"With European gas storage remaining significantly below
recent years, the underlying picture continues to be driven by
fears over where the gas will come from if demand for gas in Q1
22 is very high," said Robert Songer, LNG analyst at data
intelligence firm ICIS.
"In contrast, demand has recently been easing somewhat in
Asia – for example, Japanese storage remains at high levels –
which has pushed LNG spot prices there below the European TTF
benchmark. European gas trader attention remains laser-focused
on flows from Russia," Songer said.
In addition to the above cargoes, a U.S. cargo onboard
Marvel Crane had headed toward Panama bound for Asia before
being diverted northeast and now signalled it was bound for the
UK's South Hook terminal, according to ICIS LNG Edge.
Data Intelligence firm Kpler said it has listed more tankers
diverting towards Europe form Asia and Other destinations like
Brazil including British Contributor, Tembek, LNGShips
Manhattan, LNG Alliance and are eying two more for possible
route change.
Furthermore, West African cargo onboard Maran Gas Sparta, a
vessel chartered by Shell, has been called back to Europe after
it was on the cusp of passing the Cape of Good Hope, said Felix
Booth, head of LNG at energy intelligence firm Vortexa.
"In many cases cargoes are turning around in the middle of a
voyage and heading to the highest price markets in Europe, as
the market differentials have extended beyond $4/mmBtu," said
Felix Booth, head of LNG at energy intelligence firm Vortexa.
He added that this reversed the typical winter LNG market
structure, with Europe being the most attractive market for
flexible cargos, after Asia has typically held this title during
the coldest months.
The Yamal-Europe pipeline, a key route for piped Russian
supply to Europe via Germany, reversed flow to head east. The
Kremlin said there was no political backdrop to the change and
two large German customers said Russian gas producer Gazprom was
meeting its supply obligations.
The average LNG price for February delivery into Northeast
Asia <LNG-AS> rose on Friday to $43.35 per metric million
British thermal units (mmBtu), up $7.55, or 21.1%, from the
previous week, industry sources said, tracking strong gains in
Europe.
Last week French power giant EDF shut down some nuclear
plants following the discovery of faults and Germany's energy
regulator said certification of the new Nord Stream 2 gas
pipeline from Russia would not be completed in the first half of
2022, fuelling concerns over winter supply.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Jason Neely and David
Evans)