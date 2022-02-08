LNG market dynamics may be shifting to geopolitical drivers: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The global
liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is experiencing a short-term
shift as Europe sucks up cargoes amid a winter shortage of the
fuel, but the long-term implications of the current crisis stand
to reshape the industry.
Europe's imports of LNG hit a record high in January as the
continent experienced low inventories and insufficient supplies
from Russia, whose pipelines usually supply about 40% of the
continent's gas demand.
The threat of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine has also
heightened concerns about Russian pipeline supplies, with
consultants Wood Mackenzie estimating that 40 billion cubic
metres (bcm) of natural gas transits Ukraine. That's about a
quarter of Russia's total volumes to Europe in 2021 of 168 bcm,
equivalent to about 124 million tonnes of LNG.
European utilities have responded by buying as much LNG on
the spot market as they can, with Refinitiv data showing total
January imports at 11.96 million tonnes, up from 8.99 million in
December.
The January arrivals are almost 2 million tonnes above the
previous record month of 10.09 million in March 2020, according
to Refinitiv, which put Europe's total LNG imports in 2021 at
81.3 million tonnes.
Much of Europe's additional LNG has come from the United
States, which has been adding export capacity in recent years
and now challenges Australia and Qatar as the leading shipper https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-be-worlds-biggest-lng-exporter-2022-2021-12-21/#:~:text=So%20far%20in%202021%2C%20most,Japan%20and%209%25%20to%20China
of the super-chilled fuel.
U.S. LNG exports to Europe were a record 4.98 million tonnes
in January, eclipsing the previous high of 4.43 million in
December.
The January exports to Europe were also four times higher
than the 1.29 million tonnes shipped from the United States to
the continent in the same month in 2021.
The increased shipments to Europe has largely come at the
expense of volumes to Asia, home to the world's three biggest
LNG importers in Japan, China and South Korea.
U.S. exports to Asia totalled just 658,000 tonnes in
January, the lowest since August 2018 and down from 3.92 million
tonnes in January 2021, according to Refinitiv data.
Europe's appetite for LNG saw volumes imported by Asia dip
in January, with arrivals at 24.81 million tonnes, down from
25.26 million in December and 26.86 million in January of 2021.
These short-term fluctuations in where LNG is flowing are
likely to change in coming months, with spot prices in Asia
rising above the equivalent in Europe as major buyers in Japan
and China seek more cargoes amid a cold snap, while those in
Europe moderate demand amid warmer weather.
But this northern winter has shown that LNG has become a
flexible fuel and the United States is the key swing supplier.
GEOPOLITICAL SHIFTS?
Over the longer term much will depend on how Europe
collectively responds to its dependence on Russia.
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions, with the associated
threat of Western sanctions in the event of a major conflict and
the threat to Russian natural gas supplies is likely to be
causing a major rethink in Europe's capitals.
Over the coming years it's likely that Europe will seek to
lower its dependence on Russia by a combination of ramping up
LNG imports and turning more to renewables backed by storage.
How Russia is likely to respond can already be seen by the
30-year contract agreed last week https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-russia-china-agree-30-year-gas-deal-using-new-pipeline-source-2022-02-04
between monopoly exporter Gazprom and China to
supply 10 bcm a year through a new pipeline.
Russia already supplies natural gas to China, sending 16.5
bcm through existing pipelines in 2021.
China buying more pipeline natural gas from Russia doesn't
necessarily mean it will trim LNG imports, rather it's likely to
use more natural gas in its energy mix as part of efforts to
lower carbon emissions by lowering the use of more polluting
coal.
The Russia-China deal may also be a harbinger of a more
politicised LNG world, where authoritarian states prefer to do
business with each other, while democracies do the same.
It's not inconceivable that Russia will become China's main
supplier of natural gas, both with increased pipeline flows but
also with LNG.
Currently Australia is the top shipper of LNG to China, the
result of long-term contracts signed from the early 2000s
onwards that underpinned the $200 billion of investments that
saw Australia expand its LNG capacity to overtake Qatar as the
world's biggest producer.
LNG shipments from Australia to China have been unaffected
by the ongoing political dispute between Beijing and Canberra,
which has seen China impose bans or punitive tariffs on
Australian exports of coal, wine, barley and lobsters among
other goods.
As Australia's long-term contracts with China mature, it's
possible Beijing will turn more to Russia for alternative LNG.
Just as the United States is likely to end up a major
supplier of LNG to Europe, Australia will most likely switch to
supplying more to Japan and South Korea, as well as other Asian
countries that are more friendly to Canberra than China, such as
India, Singapore and Thailand.
The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)