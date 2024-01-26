EXCLUSIVE - LOCKHEED MARTIN TO CUT 1% JOBS OVER COURSE OF THE YEAR - SPOKESPERSON
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|429.9 USD
|-0.26%
|-6.08%
|104 B $
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 5 PM ET
Wall St Week Ahead-Fed, earnings and economic data to test US stocks near record highs
North Korea, China agree to defend common interests as senior envoys meet
Wheat Futures Decline on Technical Selloff -- Daily Grains Highlights
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chewy, Coinbase Global, IBM, Intel, Snap...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Remy Cointreau, European Drinks Stocks Jump After Outlook Reassures
Lonza chairman to step down, drugmaker confirms targets, shares soar