Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

LOGAN: WOULD BE COMFORTABLE SEEING TEMPORARY USE OF FED'S STANDI…

01/18/2023 | 05:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOGAN: WOULD BE COMFORTABLE SEEING TEMPORARY USE OF FED'S STANDING REPO FACILITY


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.63% 0.6942 Delayed Quote.2.23%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.52% 1.2348 Delayed Quote.0.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.80% 0.7408 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 1.07904 Delayed Quote.1.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.25% 0.012298 Delayed Quote.1.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.06% 0.6436 Delayed Quote.0.65%
Latest news "Economy"
05:15pCommunications Services Down Amid Flight from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:13pTech Slips, But Outpaces Broad Market, as Rebound Holds -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:11pConsumer Cos Down After December Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:10pFinancials Down On Earnings Worries -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:07pSenator calls for probe of mass surveillance tool used by U.S. law enforcement
RE
05:06pFed's Logan supports slower rate hike pace, possibly higher stopping point
RE
05:05pLogan: need to be flexible, robust…
RE
05:05pLogan: some signs of slower labor market, but would need to see…
RE
05:05pLogan: slower rate hike pace does not signal any less commitment…
RE
05:05pLogan: if slower rate hike pace eases financial conditions, can…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLE : Jefferies from Sell to Neutral
2Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
3French grid operator RTE upbeat on power supply, warns on strikes
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AstraZeneca, Morgan Stanley, Oracle...
5U.S. retail sales drop more than expected in December

HOT NEWS