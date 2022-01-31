Log in
LOGIX Fiber Networks Signs Multiple Wireless Carrier Agreements for Mobile Backhaul

01/31/2022 | 08:32am EST
LOGIX’s robust network supports major carriers across Texas as they launch 5G

LOGIX Fiber Networks (“LOGIX”), the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, has signed agreements with two major wireless carriers to provide fiber to the tower solutions as the state moves towards the realization of 5G technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005155/en/

LOGIX, the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, has signed agreements with two major wireless carriers for mobile backhaul service. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LOGIX’s success in the mobile backhaul space has increased over the past year alongside the strong growth in demand for data, inking new agreements across the markets the company serves in Texas.

“The rapid deployment of 5G has driven the need for mobile carriers to increase bandwidth to macro sites that will scale to 10G on-demand,” said Craig Collins, CEO of LOGIX Fiber Networks. “LOGIX is committed to doing whatever it takes to keep Texans connected, and we’re making significant capital investments in our network to enable us to provide best-in-class solutions for our carrier partners.”

In 2021, 5G surpassed 570 million subscriptions and by the end of 2027, it is expected that 5G will account for 49% of the global market at 4.4 billion subscriptions. As wireless carriers continue to upgrade towers to increase capacity and densify locations with small cells to meet the growing demands for bandwidth, a robust, low-latency and reliable fiber-to-the-tower solution is essential.

“LOGIX has a dense fiber network and deep Texas industry experience navigating local permitting and delivering mobile backhaul services for voice and data providers,” said Jim Hintze, LOGIX VP of Wholesale. “LOGIX is dedicated to fully supporting our customers as they prepare for 5G technology, enabling improved coverage and capacity as well as accommodating increasing traffic on customer networks.”

Initial carrier deployments are underway in Houston and Dallas with scheduled expansion in Austin and San Antonio throughout 2022.

With 295,00 fiber miles, 28,000 near-net/on-net serviceable addresses, connectivity to nearly 100 on-net data centers and 6,900 route miles of fiber, including long haul routes between Dallas, Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, LOGIX’s network delivers access, speed and reliability at an extremely competitive price.

LOGIX is a pure business-to-business fiber provider and its network has plenty of capacity to help carriers and provide connectivity solutions.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks is the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, providing highly secure fiber-based data, voice services, and data center access to 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers and connecting nearly 100 data centers across Texas.

With a 35-year history and known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, and best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network, LOGIX offers a broad range of business voice and data options. Services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect. For more information call 281-336-9006 or visit logix.com.


© Business Wire 2022
