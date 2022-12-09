Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: FTSE 100 to follow US and Asia higher

12/09/2022 | 01:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to open slightly higher on Friday, following positive trading days in Asia and the US.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open up 11.0 points, 0.1%, at 7,473.27 on Friday. The FTSE 100 index closed down 17.02 points, or 0.2%, at 7,472.17 on Thursday.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2263 early Friday, edging up from USD1.2218 at the London equities close on Thursday. The euro traded at USD1.0574 early Friday, higher than USD1.0547 late Thursday. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY136.11, up versus JPY135.56.

"European markets finished the day lower yesterday, with nervousness over a global slowdown very much front of mind with the market very much in defensive mode as we head into the weekend," said CMC Markets' Michael Hewson.

In New York on Thursday, however, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6%, the S&P 500 up 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.1%.

"US markets on the other hand managed to break a five-day losing streak by finishing the session higher, despite further weakness in oil prices which saw prices hit their lowest levels this year for the second day in succession. This recovery along with a positive Asia session looks set to translate into a positive European open," Hewson said.

In Tokyo on Friday, the Nikkei 225 index closed up 1.2%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.3%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was 2.3%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed up 0.5%.

China's consumer price inflation slowed further in November as it fell below two percent for the first time since March, official data showed Friday, providing authorities room to unveil fresh measures to kickstart the stuttering economy. 

The main gauge of inflation, the consumer price index, rose 1.6% on-year last month, slowing from 2.1% in October, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This was higher than FXStreet-cited consensus of a 1% annual rise.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2%, more than reversing a 0.1% rise in October.

Producer prices in China declined by 1.3% in November from a year before, the same annual rate of decline as in October, owing to weak demand and the imposition of Covid containment measures. 

Gold was quoted at USD1,793.04 an ounce early Friday, higher than USD1,787.73 on Thursday, while Brent oil was trading at USD76.55 a barrel, largely unchanged from USD76.38.

In the economic calendar on Friday, the US will publish PPI data at 1330 GMT.

US factory gate inflation is expected to cool to 7.4% in November from a year before, compared to 8% in October, according to FXStreet-cited consensus.

In the UK corporate calendar on Friday, there are trading statements from retailer Associated British Foods and mining firm Anglo American.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will head to Edinburgh to launch a major reform of the UK's financial sector with plans to rip up red tape and replace reams of EU regulations.

Hunt will set out a package of more than 30 regulatory reforms, with plans to "review, repeal and replace" hundreds of pages of EU regulations ranging from disclosure for financial products to prudential rules governing banks.

By Elizabeth Winter, senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 0.90% 3299.5 Delayed Quote.9.40%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC -0.72% 1654.5 Delayed Quote.-17.60%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.10% 0.64101 Delayed Quote.0.17%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.37% 92.228 Delayed Quote.9.75%
BRENT OIL 0.22% 76.59 Delayed Quote.2.29%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.04% 1.15925 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.22% 166.773 Delayed Quote.6.91%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.20% 1.22569 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.07% 0.696044 Delayed Quote.0.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.37% 100.098 Delayed Quote.9.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.7357 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 33781.48 Real-time Quote.-7.54%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.27% 143.85 Delayed Quote.9.56%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.17% 1.0572 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
FTSE 100 -0.23% 7472.17 Delayed Quote.1.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.05% 0.011504 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.27% 1.656644 Delayed Quote.7.50%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012169 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.16% 0.6852 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.03% 1094.21 Real-time Quote.-6.21%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.13% 11082 Real-time Quote.-29.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.13% 87.017 Delayed Quote.10.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.29% 0.63952 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
NIKKEI 225 1.18% 27901.01 Real-time Quote.-3.84%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.23% 1523.63 Real-time Quote.3.36%
S&P/ASX 200 0.53% 7213.2 Real-time Quote.-2.89%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.96% 3652.39 Real-time Quote.-19.45%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.51% 3509.26 Real-time Quote.-17.78%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.17% 0.945895 Delayed Quote.8.16%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.42% 136.057 Delayed Quote.18.52%
WTI -0.07% 71.967 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
Latest news "Economy"
02:07aIndonesia's new laws a threat to privacy, press and human rights, says UN
RE
02:06aSpread of cholera threatens eastern Congo camps of displaced persons
RE
02:04aNigeria to receive new attack aircraft and helicopters, drones
RE
02:00aCalling peak inflation: Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:00aFiscal cavalry trots to inflation battle: Mike Dolan
RE
01:57aPower outage plunges parts of Paris into darkness; technical glitch blamed
RE
01:56aFrench economy likely to grow next year - Villeroy
RE
01:56aLONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: FTSE 100 to follow US and Asia higher
AN
01:55aJapanese shares jump on Wall Street gains, China hopes
RE
01:53aOhio workers vote to unionize GM, LG battery plant
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Investor Webinar 15 December 2022
2Asian shares higher as dollar retreats, risk events abound
3Amazon Games and Bandai Namco Online Bring Blue Protocol to the West in..
4Musk says wise to avoid margin loans during macroeconomic risks
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA: CITIGROUP ADDS STOCK TO ITS EUROPE FOCUS LI…

HOT NEWS