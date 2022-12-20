LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks called down after BoJ shifts policy

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to follow Asia into the red on Tuesday, after a shock move by the Bank of Japan that sent the yen soaring, and amid gloomy forecasts for China's economy.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open down 61.8 points, 0.8%, at 7,299.51 on Tuesday. The FTSE 100 index closed up 29.19 points, or 0.4%, at 7,361.31 on Monday.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2133 early Tuesday, lower than USD1.2160 at the London equities close on Monday. The euro traded at USD1.0598, down from USD1.0608.

Japan's central bank tweaked its longstanding monetary easing programme on Tuesday, in a surprise decision that saw the yen strengthen quickly against the dollar, while the Tokyo stock market fell.

The change marks a rare shift for the dovish central bank, which has largely left its policy intact even as counterparts in other major economies hike rates to tackle inflation.

After a two-day policy meeting, the bank said it will widen the band in which it would allow rates for 10-year Japan government bonds to move, saying it would "improve market functioning".

"The bank will expand the range of 10-year JGB yield fluctuations from the target level: from between around plus and minus 0.25 percentage points to between around plus and minus 0.5 percentage points," it said in a statement.

Few had anticipated the shift, with all 47 of the economists surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of the decision saying they expected no change in policy.

"The timing of this morning's move is even more surprising given that while a move was expected at some point, with most expecting a move in the early part of next year, there was a general feeling that policymakers wanted to be more certain that the recent move higher in inflation isn't as temporary as it was back in 2014, when inflation was at similar levels," said CMC Markets' Michael Hewson.

Stocks in Tokyo suffered. The Nikkei 225 index closed down 2.5%. The move was more positive for the yen, with the dollar retreating to JPY132.73 versus JPY137.00 late Monday.

Meanwhile in China, the Shanghai Composite was down 1.1%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 1.8%.

The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its economic forecast for China, as the pandemic and weaknesses in the property sector hit the world's second largest economy.

In a statement, the institution slashed its growth forecast for 2022 to 2.7% from 4.3% predicted in June. It also revised its forecast for next year from 8.1% down to 4.3%.

Both figures are well below Beijing's gross domestic product growth target of around 5.5% for the year, a figure many analysts believe is now unattainable.

"A massive China reopening bounce is giving way to a reality check as investors come to grips with numerous zero-Covid off-ramp economic and medical issues that China is simply unprepared to handle, especially if the predicted 10 million + daily Covid cases hit the healthcare system later this month," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed down 1.5%.

In the US on Monday, Wall Street ended lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.5%, the S&P 500 down 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite down 1.5%

Gold was quoted at USD1,791.64 an ounce early Tuesday in London, higher than USD1,787.77 late on Monday, while Brent oil fetched USD79.97 a barrel, little changed from USD79.85.

In UK corporate calendar, there are full-year results from biotechnology firm Redx Pharma and a trading statement from energy sector service provider Petrofac.

In the economic calendar on Tuesday, there are a German producer price index print at 0700 GMT, and flash EU consumer confidence at 1500 GMT.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.