LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks called flat; Fed set to slow hikes

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to open flat on Thursday, despite a positive finish in New York following a dovish set of US Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open down 8.8 points, 0.1%, at 7,474.04 on Thursday. The FTSE 100 index closed up 12.40 points, or 0.2% at 7,465.24 on Wednesday.

Late Wednesday, the minutes from the Fed's November policy meeting were released.

"A substantial majority of participants judged that a slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate," the minutes read.

They noted that a slower pace would better allow the Federal Open Market Committee to "assess progress toward its goals of maximum employment and price stability".

"The uncertain lags and magnitudes associated with the effects of monetary policy actions on economic activity and inflation were among the reasons cited regarding why such an assessment was important," the minutes continued.

Other members said that it could be "advantageous" to wait until the stance of policy was "more clearly in restrictive territory" and there were "more concrete signs that inflation pressures were receding significantly" before slowing the pace of policy rate increases.

"This tone reinforces the narrative that 50 basis points is coming in December with subsequent hikes likely to be between 25bps and 50bps," said CMC Markets' Michael Hewson.

"That's not to say that members didn't hedge those bets with an expectation that rates might peak at a higher level than envisaged, to offset any misconceptions that the Fed might be going soft, but for now markets appear to be going with the smaller hike narrative, rather than the Powell hawkish theme."

The dollar weakened slightly after the release of the minutes, and lost more ground overnight.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2087 early Thursday, higher than USD1.2062 at the London equities close on Wednesday.

The euro traded at USD1.0433 early Thursday, higher than USD1.0362 late Wednesday. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY138.92, down from JPY139.64.

A weaker dollar was also a boon to the price of gold.

Gold was quoted at USD1,753.18 an ounce early Thursday, up sharply from USD1,743.02 on Wednesday, while Brent oil was trading at USD84.92 a barrel, up slightly from USD84.66.

In the US on Wednesday, Wall Street ended higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending up 0.3%, the S&P 500 up 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.0%.

US markets will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, with a shortened trading day on Friday.

"Last night's positive US finish doesn't look as if it will give markets here in Europe a significant early leg up, with the FTSE 100 feeling the drag from further weakness in oil prices on the back of rising covid cases in China, however trading is quite likely to be light in the absence of the US for the Thanksgiving break," CMC's Hewson said.

In Tokyo on Thursday, the Nikkei 225 index was 1.0%, after reopening from Wednesday's break for Labor Thanksgiving Day in Japan.

Japan's private sector fell to contraction territory in November as the manufacturing sector suffered its first decline since the start of last year, according to figures from S&P Global.

The au Jibun Bank flash composite purchasing managers' index fell to 48.9 points in November from 51.8 in October. It was the first time in three months that the composite PMI fell below the 50-point no-change mark.

The flash manufacturing PMI slumped to 49.4 points from October 50.7. This represents "the first contraction in the Japanese manufacturing sector since January 2021", S&P Global said.

The services economy managed to stave off decline, but only just. The flash services PMI fell to the 50.0 neutral mark, from 53.2 in October.

In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.2%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.5%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney was up 0.1%.

In Thursday's UK corporate calendar, there's half-year results from shoe seller Dr Martens and low-cost airline Jet2.

In the economic calendar, there's German IFO business climate index at 0900 GMT.

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.