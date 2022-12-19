LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks called higher after bruising week

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to regain some lost ground on Monday, as China continues a rapid re-opening process.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of London large-caps to open up 22.3 points, 0.3%, at 7,354.42 on Monday. The FTSE 100 closed down 94.05 points, or 1.3%, at 7,332.12 on Friday.

"After a relatively benign start to the month of December, we saw sharp falls in European markets last week, with the DAX falling to five-week lows and the FTSE 100 to four-week lows, as the fallout from Thursday's hawkish rate pivot from the European Central Bank rippled through the market," said CMC Markets analyst, Michael Hewson.

"These concerns were further exacerbated by additional hawkish interventions from ECB insiders doubling down on that same narrative which suggested the prospect of at least another three rate rises of 50 basis points into Q1 of 2023."

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2178 early Monday, higher than USD1.2161 at the London equities close on Friday. The euro traded at USD1.0617, up from USD1.0601.

Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY135.99, lower versus JPY136.60.

"The Japanese yen [is] rising in Asia trade on reports that we could be on the cusp of a pivot on their current easy monetary policy, towards a slightly tighter posture, although it's unlikely to happen much before Q2 of next year," Hewson said.

The Bank of Japan began its monetary policy meeting on Monday, and will announce a interest rate decision on Tuesday.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 index closed down 1.1% on Monday, and the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney lost 0.2%.

In China, stocks were also in the red as the country continued its re-opening measures. The Shanghai Composite was down 2.1%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was 0.8% lower.

The world's most populous nation is unwinding years of hardline coronavirus policy, with Covid spreading rapidly in the wake of the official end of mass lockdowns, testing and quarantines.

And with authorities admitting the outbreak is "impossible" to track, the southern megacity of Chongqing – home to around 32 million people – became one of the first parts of China to let people work normally even with visible symptoms, the Chongqing Daily reported Monday, citing a notice from municipal authorities.

"Asia markets have turned a tad introspective after a massive reopening bounce gives way to reality check trading as investors come to grips with numerous zero-Covid offramp issues, least of all the scary surge in Mainland Covid cases," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"After three long dreary years of the zero-Covid policy, China is reopening more rapidly than anyone had anticipated. While investors are universally confident of a meaningful economic reopening, there remain numerous uncertainties regarding how the 'exit wave' unfolds, especially around households and policymaker's reaction function."

In the US on Friday, Wall Street ended lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.9%, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both down 1.1%.

Gold was quoted at USD1.792.07 an ounce early Monday in London, edging up from USD1,789.21 late on Friday, while Brent oil fetched USD79.60 a barrel, up from USD78.82.

It is a quieter week for economic data in the run-up to Christmas, but on Monday's calendar, there are the IFO business climate index for Germany at 0900 GMT and EU construction output at 1000 GMT.

On the UK corporate side, there are half-year results from Thruvision Group.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.