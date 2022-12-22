Advanced search
LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks called up after New York rally

12/22/2022 | 01:56am EST
(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to open higher on Thursday, after a strong performance by markets in the US and Asia.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open up 21.2 points, 0.3%, at 7,518.52 on Thursday. The FTSE 100 index closed up 126.70 points, or 1.7%, at 7,497.32.

It will be the last full day of trading in London before Christmas, before an early finish at 1230 GMT on Friday.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2127 early Thursday, higher than USD1.2093 at the London equities close on Wednesday. The euro traded at USD1.0647, higher than USD1.0612 Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY131.80, down versus JPY132.08.

Shares in New York rallied on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 1.6%, and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both added 1.5%.

"The truth of the matter is that 2022 wasn't a fantastic year for the stock market in the United States as inflation reached its highest level in forty years, and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates at their most hawkish pace in recent history," Avatrade's Naeem Aslam reflected.

"Nevertheless, in spite of all that has happened, we have seen the economic indicators performing better than forecasts. For instance, yesterday, we saw the US Consumer Confidence smashing all estimates."

Consumer confidence in the US economy improved in December, bouncing more than expected as inflation expectations eased and gas prices cooled, survey data showed on Wednesday.

While consumer price inflation in the US has been hovering at its highest levels in decades, price hikes have shown signs of easing as policymakers struggle to cool demand.

The closely watched consumer confidence index rose more than analysts predicted to 108.3 points this month, markedly higher than the revised 101.4 figure in November, said think tank the Conference Board.

In Asia on Thursday, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.5%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.5%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was rallying strongly, up 2.3% in late trade. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed up 0.5%.

Meanwhile, new data showed UK house prices are around GBP17,500 higher on average than at the start of 2022, according to a property website.

Zoopla said property values have increased by 7.2% across the year, but it added that there has been a sharp fall in demand since the summer.

The average UK house price is GBP258,100.

Weaker demand from higher mortgage rates, cost-of-living pressures and low consumer confidence is hitting price growth, the website said. Sellers are accepting bigger discounts to their asking prices to achieve sales, with 4% being knocked off prices typically.

Zoopla's report said: "We expect discounts to widen further in 2023."

Gold was quoted at USD1,813.30 an ounce early Thursday, a touch lower than USD1,815.20 on Wednesday. Brent oil fetched US82.47 a barrel, higher than USD81.68.

In the economic calendar on Thursday, the US will publish its weekly unemployment insurance claims at 1330 GMT. Meanwhile, it's a quiet day in the UK corporate calendar with no events scheduled.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.29% 0.6347 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.25% 89.08 Delayed Quote.5.55%
BRENT OIL 0.21% 82.38 Delayed Quote.2.75%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.05% 1.1385 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.04% 159.805 Delayed Quote.3.21%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.38% 1.21219 Delayed Quote.-9.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.13% 0.691448 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.20% 97.039 Delayed Quote.6.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.23% 0.7355 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 1.60% 33376.48 Real-time Quote.-9.60%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.05% 140.366 Delayed Quote.7.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.36% 1.06459 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
FTSE 100 1.72% 7497.32 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.02% 0.011367 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.01% 1.595736 Delayed Quote.3.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.25% 0.012096 Delayed Quote.-9.83%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.06% 0.6994 Delayed Quote.-11.50%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 1.45% 1087.94 Real-time Quote.-8.90%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.54% 10709.37 Real-time Quote.-32.58%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.14% 83.34 Delayed Quote.6.27%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.55% 0.632 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
NIKKEI 225 0.46% 26507.87 Real-time Quote.-7.72%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 1.69% 1528.52 Real-time Quote.1.73%
S&P/ASX 200 0.53% 7152.5 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.13% 3502.7 Real-time Quote.-20.81%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.73% 3417.59 Real-time Quote.-19.53%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.36% 0.939329 Delayed Quote.7.02%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.42% 131.848 Delayed Quote.14.62%
WTI 0.13% 78.563 Delayed Quote.0.69%
