LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks called up as attention turns to Fed

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to open slightly higher on Wednesday, with all eyes are on the US Federal Reserve, which will announce its interest rate decision after the European equities close.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open up 15.7 points, 0.2%, at 7,201.86 on Wednesday. The FTSE 100 index closed up 91.63 points, 1.3%, at 7,186.16 on Tuesday.

Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.2%, the S&P 500 down 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.9%

"While European markets started the month on a positive note, and look set to continue that vibe this morning, US markets lost their early momentum, finishing the session lower, after the latest job openings numbers, and ISM manufacturing report, showed that the US economy remained in decent shape, despite concerns over an economic slowdown," said CMC Markets' Michael Hewson.

The dollar eased slightly overnight. It had gotten a late boost after the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing purchasing managers' index topped expectations, coming in at 50.2 points, above an FXStreet-cited market forecast of 50.0 - the no-change mark.

While hopes for a Fed pivot to less-aggressive interest rate hikes lifted stocks in London, Tuesday's ISM survey reminded investors about the strength of the US economy and the likelihood of another large rate increase.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.1504 early Wednesday, higher than USD1.1465 at the London equities close on Tuesday. The euro traded at USD0.9879 early Wednesday, higher than USD0.9873 late Tuesday. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY147.37, down versus JPY148.07.

"The Fed isn't expected to surprise today when it is expected to raise the Fed Funds rate by another 75bps, pushing it up to 4%, following on from three similar moves in June, July and September. The main focus of attention has shifted in the past few days towards what might be coming in December, as markets increasingly price the prospect of a policy pivot, pause or slowdown, as we head into year end," CMC's Hewson said.

According to CME's FedWatch tool, there is currently thought to be an equal chance of a 50 basis point hike or a 75 basis point hike in December, with both possibilities standing at a 48% likelihood.

In Asia on Wednesday, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index was down 0.1%.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney was up 0.2%

In China, markets continued to rally on the prospect of the Chinese government pivoting away from its zero-Covid policy. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.9%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 2.4%.

"While this might come across as wishful thinking for the most part, Chinese authorities will have to relent on this policy at some point, although it's unlikely to happen much before March next year," CMC's Hewson contended.

"Nonetheless, you'd have to be naive to think that China wouldn't be wargaming some sort of plan, but even if they are, and are targeting the end of Q1 next year, that still means at least another two quarters of underperformance for the Chinese economy, with mixed results for the global economy."

Gold was quoted at USD1,651.13 an ounce early Wednesday, higher than USD1,644.63 on Tuesday. Brent oil was trading at USD95.57 a barrel, higher than USD94.48.

Wednesday's corporate calendar in London has a third-quarter update from car maker Aston Martin Lagonda, pharmaceutical firm GSK, and retailer Next. Packaging firm Smurfit Kappa and insurer Hiscox issue trading statements.

The economic calendar has manufacturing PMIs from the eurozone and Germany at 0900 GMT and 0855 GMT, before the Fed interest rate decision at 1800 GMT, which is an hour earlier in Europe and the UK than normal due to the time change in Europe on Sunday.

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.