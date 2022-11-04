LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks to rise despite UK recession warning

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to open higher on Friday, after the Bank of England's rate hike was accompanied by dovish rhetoric on Thursday, despite the central bank warning of a prolonged UK recession.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open up 48.5 points, 0.7%, at 7,237.13 on Friday. The FTSE 100 index closed up 44.49 points, 0.6%, at 7,188.63 on Thursday.

The BoE lifted the bank rate by 75 basis points, matching the Federal Reserve's hike of US rates on Wednesday. However, Governor Andrew Bailey's dovish remarks in the subsequent press conference lay in stark contrast with the hawkishness of US counterpart Jerome Powell, putting pressure on sterling.

Bailey said UK interest rates will have to go up by "less than currently priced into financial markets". The benchmark rate currently stands at a 14-year high of 3.00%.

"The key message was that rates were unlikely to go anywhere near as high as markets were pricing, with the central bank keen to blame the recent mini-budget for the fact that the outlook was so gloomy, and that they were doing their best to try and keep rates as low as possible," said CMC Markets' Michael Hewson.

The BoE warned of a "very challenging outlook" for the UK economy. It expects UK gross domestic product to have contracted by 0.5% in the third quarter, before falling by 0.3% in the fourth.

It expects the UK economy to remain in recession throughout next year and into the first half of 2024. It only predicts a "gradual recovery" in GDP thereafter.

Wall Street ended lower on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.5%, the S&P 500 down 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite down 1.7%

Focus will be on the US nonfarm payrolls report coming out Friday afternoon London time. The US labour market is expected to have added 200,000 jobs last month, according to consensus cited by FXStreet. That outcome would be a slowdown from 263,000 in September.

The Federal Reserve will be looking for signs of a softening in the jobs market before easing off from monetary tightening.

The dollar was mixed against major currencies ahead of the US unemployment report.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.1219 early Friday, higher than USD1.1184 at the London equities close on Thursday. The euro traded at USD0.9778 early Friday, higher than USD0.9754 late Thursday. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY147.96, up versus JPY147.08.

In Tokyo on Friday, Nikkei 225 stock index was down 1.7%, despite new data showing growth in Japan's private sector.

The latest au Jibun Bank services purchasing managers' index rose to 53.2 points in October from 52.2 in September. The reading signals the second month in a row of expansion in Japan's service sector and was slightly above the flash estimate of 53 points.

In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 2.5%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 6.2%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney was up 0.5%.

Gold was quoted at USD1,646.47 an ounce early Friday in London, higher than USD1,625.97 late Thursday. Brent oil was trading at USD96.61 a barrel, higher than USD95.21.

In the global economic calendar on Friday, there are a slew of services PMIs, including Germany at 0855 GMT and the eurozone at 0900 GMT. There is a eurozone producer price reading at 1000 GMT, before the latest US nonfarm payrolls report at 1230 GMT.

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.