LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: US CPI, China Covid hope lifts mood

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are called higher on Friday, extending Thursday's rally after a US inflation reading undershot market expectations.

The data boosted hope that the Federal Reserve may finally tone down the pace of its rate hikes.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open 24.0 points higher, 0.3%, at 7,399.34 on Friday. The FTSE 100 index closed 79.09 points, 1.1%, at 7,375.34 on Thursday.

The reading had prompted the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index to notch its largest-ever daily points rise. The stock rose 760.97 points, 7.4%, on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 3.7%, while the S&P 500 jumped 5.5%.

In Asia, stocks also surged on Friday. The Shanghai Composite in China was 1.7% higher and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 7.0%. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 3.0%, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney added 2.8%.

"Asia markets have seen a similarly positive session, carrying over from the US, but also boosted by reports that China has taken the decision to scrap Covid flight restrictions, as well cutting the quarantine requirements for inbound travellers to 8 days, with other tweaks with respect to close contact periods for those who have been in contact with confirmed cases. This looks set to spill over into a strong end to the week for markets in Europe, with markets here looking to set to build on yesterday’s strong rally with a positive open," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson commented.

China announced the relaxation of some of its hardline Covid-19 restrictions on Friday, after authorities had vowed to stick to a zero-tolerance virus approach despite mounting economic damage.

The country is the last major economy welded to a strategy of stamping out virus flare-ups as they occur, through a combination of snap lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines.

Top leaders had pledged to stick "unswervingly" to the policy, which has forced business closures, roiled international supply chains and weighed heavily on growth.

But a notice from the country's disease control agency on Friday said the Politburo Standing Committee – the apex of power in China – met Thursday to rubberstamp limited relaxations.

According to the notice, quarantines for inbound travellers will be cut from 10 days to eight, consisting of five days in a state isolation centre and three days at home.

Inbound arrivals will still be required to undergo six nucleic acid tests and will not be allowed to freely set foot outside during those eight days, the notice says.

While stocks have surged post-US CPI, the dollar moved in the opposite direction. The euro is somewhat comfortably above greenback parity, while the pound topped the USD1.17 mark.

The pound rose to USD1.1707 on Friday morning in London, from USD1.1661 late Thursday. The euro traded at USD1.0211, up from USD1.0162. Against the yen, the dollar faded to JPY141.64, from JPY141.78.

The last time cable topped USD1.17 was on September 13, 10 days before the poorly-received UK government mini-budget announcement, which sparked mayhem in bond markets and saw the pound hit a record low.

Focus now turns to a UK gross domestic product reading at 0700 GMT. UK GDP is expected to have fallen 0.5% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of 2022.

Hewson added: "With the fiscal statement due next week, today's UK Q3 GDP numbers are expected to highlight starkly the foolhardiness of what is likely to come from the chancellor of the exchequer next week. Today's numbers are expected to see a sharp contraction of -0.5%, with the outlook for Q4 unlikely to be much better, and yet next week the UK government is set to cut spending and raise taxes to plug what the Office for Budget Responsibility says is a fiscal black hole of GBP40 billion or so, depending on varying assumptions about interest rates, inflation and growth. It's certainly a worrying number, but I'm not sure the measures next week will do anything to close that gap. If anything, they could make things worse at a time when the economy is slowing sharply."

Gold rose to USD1,756.17 an ounce early Friday, from USD1,745.45 late Thursday. Brent oil fetched USD95.57 a barrel, rising from USD93.90.

In Friday's UK corporate calendar, there's half year results from insurer Beazley and warehouse investor Urban Logistics REIT. There will also be trading statements from financial services firm Permanent TSB and toys, crafts and stationery retailer TheWorks.co.uk.

The economic calendar for Friday has German consumer inflation figures at 0700 GMT.

By Eric Cunha; ericcunha@alliancenews.com

