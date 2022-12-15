Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

LONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks lower ahead of BoE and ECB decisions

12/15/2022 | 03:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London opened lower on Thursday amid a busy 48 hours for central bank interest rate decisions.

The FTSE 100 index opened down 50.46 points, or 0.7%, at 7,445.47. The FTSE 250 was down 147.08 points, or 0.8%, at 18,890.84, and the AIM All-Share was down 3.62 points, or 0.4% at 832.93.

The Cboe UK 100 was down 0.8% at 744.41, the Cboe UK 250 was down 0.8% at 16,312.70, and the Cboe Small Companies was down 0.8% at 13,034.47.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve lifted interest rates by 50 basis points, as widely expected, but forecast that interest rates would peak at a higher level than previously expected.

The Federal Open Market Committee lifted the target range for the federal funds rate to 4.25% to 4.50% - the highest since 2007 - from a previous range of 3.75% to 4.00%.

"Recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production. Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures," the Fed said.

"The committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time."

For Ipek Ozkardeskaya at Swissquote Bank, the Fed's message was very clear: "The Fed is not ready to stop hiking rates - even though they will be hiking by smaller chunks...No pause, no cut, no softening in sight."

In the US on Wednesday, Wall Street ended lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.4%, the S&P 500 down 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.8%.

ING currency strategist Francesco Pesole said the as-expected hike by the Fed halted the dollar's downtrend, though it failed to rebound sharply.

The pound was quoted at USD1.2366 early on Thursday in London, lower compared to USD1.2410 at the equities close on Wednesday. The euro stood at USD1.0635, down against USD1.0660. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at JPY136.06, higher compared to JPY134.82.

On Thursday morning, the Swiss National Bank matched the Fed, also raising its key interest rate by 50 basis points, to 1.0%. The central bank added that additional rises in the SNB policy rate "cannot be ruled out" to ensure price stability over the medium term.

Still to come on Thursday, the Bank of England announces its interest rate decision at midday, followed shortly afterward by the European Central Bank. Both also are expected to raise rates by half a percentage point, though a 75-basis-point hike by the ECB is considered possible.

In European equities on Thursday, the CAC 40 in Paris was down 1.2%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt was down 1.0%, ahead of the central bank announcements.

In London, Land Securities was one of the few blue-chip stocks in the green on Thursday morning, up 0.1% after Goldman Sachs raised the commercial property developer and investor to 'neutral' from 'sell'.

SSE and National Grid were down 0.5% and 1.1% respectively as both firms welcomed Ofgem's approval of transmission investments needed to meet the UK government's 50 gigawatt offshore wind target by 2030.

SSE said the decision by the UK regulator confirms that all SSEN transmission projects will be taken forward as part of the Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment framework.

As a result, two 2 gigawatt subsea high-voltage direct current links will be taken forward as joint ventures with National Grid Electricity Transmission, amongst other projects.

Ofgem confirmed these will be exempt from proposals to introduce competitive ownership of onshore electricity networks.

National Grid said the decision confirmed that National Grid Electricity Transmission will be responsible for the delivery of 17 major onshore electricity transmission projects.

In the FTSE 250, Clarkson was up 2.2%, after JPMorgan placed the shipping services provider on 'positive catalyst watch'.

Big Yellow was up 1.4% after Goldman Sachs raised the self-storage firm to 'buy' from 'neutral'.

Currys dropped 6.0% after it swung sharply to a loss in the six months ended October 29, as revenue declined.

The electricals retailer posted a pretax loss of GBP548 million, swinging from a profit of GBP48 million in the previous year. Revenue fell to GBP4.47 billion from GBP4.79 million.

More significantly, Currys booked an impairment of goodwill of GBP511 million in the half-year, compared to no such impairment a year before. It said this arose at the time of the Dixons Carphone merger in 2014. Currys also blamed lower international profits and margin for the swing to a loss.

Elsewhere in London, Zotefoams jumped 8.6% after it reported that the positive momentum seen in the first three quarters of its financial year had continued into the fourth, putting its full-year profit ahead of expectations.

In the nine months ended September 30, the industrial plastics maker said revenue was around 24% ahead of the same period the previous. In addition, trading in October and November had remained strong.

As a result, the firm now expects adjusted pretax profit in 2022 to be ahead of current market expectations, which it placed at GBP10.7 million.

In Asia on Thursday, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.4%. In China, the Shanghai Composite closed down 0.3%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong closed down 1.6%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed down 0.6%.

China's retail sales plunged last month, official data showed, as Covid restrictions and a property market crisis hammered the world's second-largest economy.

November retail sales sank 5.9% on-year, marking the second successive contraction, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The data also showed industrial production grew 2.2% on-year last month, less than half October's rate, while unemployment rose 0.1 percentage point to 5.6%.

Brent oil was quoted at USD81.95 a barrel at early in London on Thursday, down from USD82.51 late Wednesday. Gold was quoted at USD1,779.11 an ounce, down sharply against USD1,810.74.

Still to come on Thursday's economic calendar, beside the central bank announcements, there are US unemployment insurance claims at 1330 GMT.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.22% 0.55013 Delayed Quote.3.26%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.60% 0.63802 Delayed Quote.0.82%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.21% 92.612 Delayed Quote.10.99%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.74% 0.62913 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.24% 0.67723 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC 1.21% 1169 Delayed Quote.-32.40%
BRENT OIL -0.74% 82.17 Delayed Quote.0.09%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.33% 1.15932 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.04% 168.28 Delayed Quote.7.55%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.44% 1.14332 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.98% 1.23069 Delayed Quote.-8.69%
CAC 40 -1.09% 6657.71 Real-time Quote.-5.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.76% 0.598605 Delayed Quote.2.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.39% 0.694117 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.82% 100.706 Delayed Quote.9.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.33% 0.68415 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.19% 0.73655 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.19% 0.13317 Delayed Quote.-6.90%
CLARKSON PLC 3.84% 2965 Delayed Quote.-26.16%
CURRYS PLC -8.12% 60.3311 Delayed Quote.-42.92%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.48% 13.206 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
DAX -1.09% 14304.68 Delayed Quote.-8.97%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.42% 33966.35 Real-time Quote.-6.14%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.37% 0.86235 Delayed Quote.2.35%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.40% 145.139 Delayed Quote.10.08%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) -0.10% 0.98602 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.60% 1.06132 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
FTSE 100 -0.67% 7446.08 Delayed Quote.1.60%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.59% 18925.05 Delayed Quote.-18.72%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.50% 11.946 Delayed Quote.2.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.67% 0.00982 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.38% 0.011386 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.57% 1.651091 Delayed Quote.6.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.28% 0.011233 Delayed Quote.-8.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.0121 Delayed Quote.-9.60%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.64% 0.6784 Delayed Quote.-13.67%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.00% 1113.78 Real-time Quote.-6.93%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.76% 11170.89 Real-time Quote.-28.05%
NATIONAL GRID PLC -0.78% 1018.5 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.18% 87.186 Delayed Quote.11.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.69% 0.59225 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.20% 0.63755 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
NIKKEI 225 -0.37% 28051.7 Real-time Quote.-2.91%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.50% 0.014424 Delayed Quote.20.84%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.73% 1517.55 Real-time Quote.3.54%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.64% 7204.8 Real-time Quote.-3.24%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.07% 3609.72 Real-time Quote.-19.55%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.19% 3483.75 Real-time Quote.-17.45%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.06% 0.6855 Delayed Quote.2.01%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.51% 0.090531 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD -3.58% 137.4 Delayed Quote.-28.93%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.95% 0.812566 Delayed Quote.9.51%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.61% 0.942223 Delayed Quote.7.01%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 1.02% 136.75 Delayed Quote.17.82%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.51% 0.92901 Delayed Quote.1.85%
WTI -0.78% 76.643 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
ZOTEFOAMS PLC 6.22% 316.543 Delayed Quote.-25.87%
Latest news "Economy"
04:20aPutin to outline Russia's response to price cap this week - Kremlin
RE
04:18aWhat Harry and Meghan said in final Netflix episodes
RE
04:17aTaiwan Central Bank Raises Rates Again
DJ
04:12aUK's Mondi to sell three Russian packaging converting operations
RE
04:10aCiti to wind down consumer banking in china, affecting about 1,200 staff
RE
04:09aSterling down 1.01% to $1.2303…
RE
04:09aChina, HK stocks fall as COVID outbreaks, Fed projections weigh
RE
04:07aEldest daughter of Thai king hospitalised with heart problem - palace
RE
04:07a EU top court advocate general says Polish court law is against treaties
RE
04:07aEu top court's advocate general says polish law from 2019 on di…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors bet Fed will blink if recession hits despite 'higher..
2Germany's half-a-trillion dollar energy bazooka may not be enough
3Marketmind: Thank you, next
4KERING : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PROPOSALS TO EXTEND U..

HOT NEWS