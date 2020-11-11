Log in
LOOP STOCK ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Loop Industries, Inc. – LOOP

11/11/2020 | 02:15pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) between September 24, 2018 and October 12, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=loop-industries-inc&id=2462 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=loop-industries-inc&id=2462

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the December 14, 2020 DEADLINE.   A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  Loop scientists were encouraged to misrepresent the results of Loop’s purportedly proprietary process; Loop did not have the technology to break PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%; as a result, the Company was unlikely to realize the purported benefits of Loop’s announced partnerships with Indorama and Thyssenkrupp; and as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
