LPC West : Expands Operations to Sacramento With New Hire; Company Selected by Cherng Family Trust to Manage 10-Building Office Portfolio

Nico Coulouras joins LPC West as Senior Vice President overseeing Sacramento office

LPC West, the West Coast arm of national real estate firm Lincoln Property Company, is expanding its operations to Sacramento. As its first venture into the market, the company has been selected by the Cherng Family Trust to manage a 10-building portfolio of office properties, totaling nearly one million square feet, nine of which are located in Sacramento County. The portfolio, called the California Capitol Collection, was recently acquired by the Cherng Family Trust.

Currently, LPC West operates in every major market on the West Coast, including Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland. The group’s activities range from acquisitions and development to property management and repositioning of existing commercial, retail and mixed-use properties.

“The California Capitol Collection is a high quality office portfolio in the Sacramento Area,” said Kevin Yee, an acquisitions advisor for the Cherng Family Trust. “We are excited to acquire it and partner with LPC West to ensure its longevity and success.”

Real estate industry veteran Nico Coulouras is joining LPC West as Senior Vice President for the Sacramento region. Over his real estate career spanning four decades, Coulouras has amassed deep experience in the region, having contributed to the asset management, acquisition, disposition, leasing, construction management, capital raising and financing of more than five million square feet of commercial property in the greater Sacramento area. Prior to joining LPC West, Coulouras was responsible for the Hines Sacramento sub-region, the Northern California region for Lowe Enterprises and Sacramento region for Lincoln Property Company/Legacy Partners.

“We are thrilled to be selected by the Cherng Family Trust to manage this high-quality portfolio of assets across the Sacramento region,” said Brandon Wang, Executive Vice President overseeing Northern California for LPC West. “With the addition of Nico to our team, we are poised to pursue the many opportunities for growth in the Sacramento area, including in the growth in the industrial sector and mixed-use space, in addition to office, as more and more employers and families are flocking to the area.”

The Cherng Family Trust selected LPC West to manage ten buildings within the California Capitol Collection, nine of which are located in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Rancho Cordova and Gold River. Eastdil Secured brokered the transaction, and Sklar Kirsch was legal representation for ownership.

“Joining LPC West is really a full-circle moment for me, as I worked with Lincoln in the area prior to the expansion of the West Coast group,” said Nico Coulouras. “LPC West has been growing at a rapid pace and is perfectly positioned to expand into the Sacramento market during an opportune time. I’m excited to dive in and join the West Coast team.”

Nico Coulouras will work closely with Brandon Wang and Tim Walling to expand the Sacramento Area portfolio through management, development, and acquisition of office, industrial and mixed-use properties.

