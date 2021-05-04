LPS Partners : Engages Shawn McLoughlin to Help Drive Growth

LPS Partners announces the addition of the business development services of Shawn McLoughlin to their Advisory Board.

McLoughlin has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry most recently serving as the CEO, Americas of BGC Financial. Prior to BGC, McLoughlin was CEO of Ticonderoga Securities and earlier served as CEO of the Americas for Collins Stewart Inc.

McLoughlin will be consulting with LPS Partners and management on expansion ideas as well as targeting potential acquisition opportunities.

LPS Partners Founding Member Tom Ryan stated, “McLoughlin has spent his career building and operating brokerage businesses and we look forward to having him help guide LPS as we enter our new phase of strategic growth.”

