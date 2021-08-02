Log in
LSE's Refinitiv service hit by outage, third since April

08/02/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Refinitiv logo is seen on a web page of a computer screen at offices in London

LONDON (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange's Refinitiv news and data platform Eikon experienced an outage of several hours on Monday, the company said, its third such glitch this year.

The company reported similar issues in April and June.

An LSEG customer support representative said the issue which started around 1430 GMT had mostly affected users in Asia and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, leaving them able to see news headlines and prices but unable to open articles or data tools.

Refinitiv is investigating the cause, the representative said.

The outage prompted several people to say on Twitter that they were unable to access prices.

"It just kept saying 'connection lost, in offline mode' or words to that effect every 5/10 minutes," subscriber Michael Brown, a market analyst at currency firm Caxton, told Reuters. "Had to shut it down, then log in again, it would work for a bit then repeat the above."

It was unclear how many users were affected.

The stock exchange group completed its $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv in January. The data provider has more than 40,000 customers and 400,000 end users.

Refinitiv pays Thomson Reuters for news it distributes on Refinitiv terminals. Thomson Reuters holds a minority stake in the LSE.

(Reporting by Joice Alves and Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao and Richard Chang)

By Joice Alves and Yoruk Bahceli


© Reuters 2021
