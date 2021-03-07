LSK Global PS Adopts Veeva Vault Clinical Applications to Streamline Global Trial Processes

Leading Korean CRO using Vault eTMF, Vault CTMS, and Veeva SiteVault Free for increased efficiency and collaboration with sponsors

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) announced that LSK Global Pharma Services Co. Ltd, a leading Korean contract research organization (CRO), has adopted Veeva Vault eTMF, Veeva Vault CTMS, and Veeva SiteVault Free. With Veeva Vault Clinical applications, LSK Global PS can streamline trial management and remotely collaborate with study monitors for document review and verification.

“As a leading CRO, our aim is to run faster, more efficient trials,” said Young-Jack Lee, Ph.D. and president of LSK Global Pharma Services Co. Ltd. “Veeva Vault Clinical applications enable us to operate remote trials, provides full visibility into end-to-end trial activities, and improves our collaboration with sponsors.”

Vault eTMF (electronic trial master file) and Vault CTMS (clinical trial management system) are part of the Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, the industry’s first cloud platform that unifies clinical data management and operations. SiteVault Free simplifies research by replacing paper-based processes. Together, these applications enable LSK Global PS to accelerate trial execution and deliver real-time visibility within a short timeframe.

“We are proud to support LSK Global PS,” said Chris Shim, Veeva vice president of Vault R&D and Quality Asia. “With Veeva Vault Clinical applications, LSK Global PS is innovating their clinical trial processes and running faster, high-quality studies.”

To learn how Vault Clinical Suite is helping CROs to streamline clinical trial processes and information exchange, visit veeva.com/Clinical.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2020. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

About LSK Global Pharma Services Co., Ltd

LSK Global Pharma Services Co., Ltd.(http://www.lskglobal.com/), established in 2000 in Korea, is the nation’s largest integrated contract research organization (CRO) that has provided therapeutic area-specific services across oncology, cardiovascular disease and endocrinology.

LSK Global PS is a full-service CRO encompassing all of the major areas of clinical research, including clinical trials from phase I to IV, investigator-led clinical studies, PMS (post-marketing surveillance) studies, safety studies and observational studies. In addition, it provides consulting services for new drug development, regulatory affairs, study start-up, medical writing and research, clinical operation, project management, data management, statistical analysis, pharmacovigilance (PV), epidemiological research, and quality assurance.

LSK Global PS has conducted 1,277 clinical studies, including 144 global clinical studies and 110 IND studies, since its foundation (as of December 2020). It is the first Korean CRO to win a contract for an FIH (first-in-human) phase I study of an anticancer agent from a multinational pharmaceutical company, an achievement that was especially meaningful because LSK Global PS was competing against large global CROs to win this contract. Also, LSK Global PS has successfully completed a large-scale global phase III trial for an anticancer agent, which was conducted in 95 sites in 12 countries including the US, Europe, and Asia.

In March 2017, LSK Global PS became the first Korean CRO which acquired the ‘ISO (International Organization for Standardization) 9001:2015’ certification for Quality Management Systems in the entire areas of services relevant with clinical trials. In December 2019, it became the first Korean CRO to acquire the ‘ISO 37001’ certification for Anti-Bribery Management Systems.

LSK Global PS also became the first Korean CRO to establish a PV branch office in Europe in May 2019 and a DM (Data Management) branch office in Taiwan in February 2020.

