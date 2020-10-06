Log in
LTG Eric J. Wesley Retires from U.S. Army and Joins Flyer Defense as Executive VP of Strategic Planning

10/06/2020 | 11:03am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly-retired Army Lt. Gen. Eric J. Wesley has joined Flyer Defense, LLC as the company's Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning.

Wesley is transitioning from the U.S. Army as the Deputy Commanding General of Army Futures Command and the Director of the Futures and Concepts Center. In his role at Flyer, the retired three-star general will facilitate the development of the company's future business plan and strategy, specifically supporting efforts with industry partners to shift focus to electrification and power generation.

"General Wesley will make an invaluable addition to the Flyer team and we are honored to welcome him on board," said Flyer founder and CEO, Oded Nechushtan. "I am confident his years of expertise and unique experience will produce a strategic approach to Flyer's future that will position us to serve the Army and allies of today and tomorrow."

"I wanted to work at a company with profound vision, rooted in a quality product and a grounded culture," said Wesley. "I have watched Oded and the Flyer team for some time and they have all three."

Wesley officially began his tenure with Flyer on September 1, 2020.

About Flyer Defense

Flyer Defense, LLC was formed to provide mission-specialized, lightweight, high mobility, all-terrain tactical wheeled vehicles capable of internal transport in rotary and tilt wing aircraft. Flyer provides purpose-built vehicles and logistics support for U.S. Army, special operations forces and global allies. Always prioritizing the users and their missions, Flyer vehicles increase ground mobility, allow rapid deployment into contested areas, and enable military ground forces to move quickly for extended distances and over difficult terrain. The Flyer® family of successfully tested and certified vehicles are modular platforms, allowing rapid vehicle customization for immediate operation-relevant configuration.

To learn more about Flyer Defense, please visit www.flyerdefense.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ltg-eric-j-wesley-retires-from-us-army-and-joins-flyer-defense-as-executive-vp-of-strategic-planning-301146798.html

SOURCE Flyer Defense LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
