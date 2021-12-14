LUCD Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to BOSS

LUCD has unveiled a new name, new logo, and new services offering as part of an extensive rebranding initiative

LUCD, the team of PhDs and data scientists behind the only commercially available Federated Learning Solution, has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and a renewal in its corporate vision to democratize AI. At the heart of this rebranding is an update to the corporate logo and a change of the company name to BOSS — emphasizing the mission to enable leader’s to put their data to work.

Over the past 12 months, BOSS has strengthened its capabilities and developed a proprietary Federated Machine Learning solution. Combining this never-before-seen technology with our team of experts, BOSS is uniquely positioned to help businesses in a variety of industries including healthcare, manufacturing and financial services tap into the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to increase operational efficiency and reduce cost.

Led by CEO and Co-Founder Russ Blattner, the BOSS Data team includes leading AI industry experts and data scientists. “This is a major milestone for the company as the Enterprise AI market accelerates, creating a unique opportunity for the BOSS brand to become synonymous with the results companies can expect when they achieve AI at scale.”

Trained in distributed systems, Chief Technology Officer Dr. David Bauer, PHD, knows nearly every problem can be solved leveraging large-scale technologies including Distributed Data, Hybrid Cloud, Virtual Computing, and Parallel Processing. “Distributed computing will continue to digitally transform our world and our greatest successes have come from working with multidisciplinary teams that solve real-world problems and have a real effect on people's lives.”

Serial entrepreneur, technology mogul and big data pioneer, Chief of Business Development Paul Szyarto, brings his experience leading Microsoft Azure development and decades of consulting experience optimizing the bottom lines of more than 600 global companies including Goodyear, BP, GE, Kellogg, and many more. “Most companies struggle to implement Enterprise AI solutions because they lack the right combination of people, process and technology. BOSS brings together the foremost experts, with the ability to capture data at the source, creating a powerful decision engine that provides businesses the predictive analytics they need to become market leaders.”

Businesses who build an AI culture today will increase market share and build a competitive advantage. Not only will BOSS help companies get more value from their data — the increased operational efficiency, enhanced end-user experience, and meaningful insights future-proof the business. The BOSS team helps organizations get more from their data, quicker, at a lower cost, and with greater results.

About BOSS AI

Strategy: Data Readiness Assessments, AI Roadmap Development, Executive Briefings

Solutions: Custom Machine Learning Model Creation, Research and Development

Transformation: Establish AI Centers of Excellence, AI Operations, Enterprise AI Managed Services

