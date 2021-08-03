LUXURY MAGAZINE® Presents Its 2021 Golf Guide

The Special Edition Highlights Performance-Enhancing Equipment, Game-Changing Apparel, Resort Destinations and More

This week LUXURY MAGAZINE announced the publication of a comprehensive golf guide now available at luxurycard.com/guide/golf and on the Luxury Card App. The guide presents golf-centric real estate, training opportunities and trending gear. It’s a complete lineup of essential news, information and products for everyone who loves the game.

Launched today, LUXURY MAGAZINE'S 2021 Golf Guide includes ideal resort destinations, desirable golf communities and the latest gear.

“For many avid players, 2020 represented a lost year with trips canceled, local rounds dwindled and practice time shortchanged,” says Editor-in-Chief Deborah Frank. “Along with new gear and attire, there’s no better way to get back into the swing of things than to book a golf vacation to play where the pros play or to choose a resort that offers exceptional academies and centers for instruction. Whether you’re a beginner, intermediate or advanced player, we cover the game to put you back on the course.”

The 2021 Golf Guide includes ideal resort destinations, desirable golf communities and the latest gear. Highlights include performance-enhancing equipment and game-changing apparel, captivating short courses and enticing previews under construction, top residential buy-ins and immersive teaching centers. It’s a resource for skilled players and newcomers alike who are drawn to the Luxury Card lifestyle.

About LUXURY MAGAZINE®

LUXURY MAGAZINE is published by Luxury Card. The readership comprises Luxury Card members—affluent men and women across the United States, all with an interest in quality, value and service. Produced biannually with additional online content by a dedicated team, the publication features world-class editorial and offers a range of luxury categories in every issue, each with a seasonal theme and focus, to expand upon Cardmembers’ wide array of passions. A unique feature of our signature publication is that each issue showcases an artist’s work as the cover art, making it a limited-edition collector’s item. Access LUXURY MAGAZINE anytime, anywhere, on any device at luxurymagazine.com.

About Luxury Card™

Luxury Card is a global leader in the premium credit card market with a mission to shape the industry through innovation, value and service. We believe the Mastercard® Gold Card™, Mastercard® Black Card™ and Mastercard® Titanium Card™ can pay for themselves with unparalleled rewards, 24/7 Concierge and first-class benefits.

With a card weight of 22 grams and 57 patents issued globally, our stainless steel and carbon credit cards outweigh the competition.1

Luxury Card members receive the best airfare and cash back redemption rates,2 with points that can be redeemed in any increment and never expire.3 Points for airfare are redeemed at 2% with no blackout dates, airline limitations or seat restrictions.3 For example, 50,000 points with Luxury Card will get you a $1,000 airline ticket and only a $750 airline ticket with the nearest competitor.2 Cardmembers redeem for cash back at a leading rate of up to 2%2 or for various experiences, travel, dining and gift cards.3

Luxury Card Concierge® caters to Cardmembers’ every need. Available 24/7 by live chat on our industry-first Luxury Card App, phone and email, dedicated Concierge agents assist with travel itineraries, dining reservations, research and gift sourcing. We deliver first-class service anywhere, anytime.4

Luxury Card’s in-house travel program provides an average total value of $5005 per stay in benefits and services at over 3,000 properties worldwide. Mastercard® Gold Card™ and Mastercard® Black Card™ members receive complimentary membership and unlimited guest access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the globe with Priority Pass™ Select.3

Luxury Card is accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers in 210 countries with no foreign transaction fees.6 We are committed to providing top value, benefits and service to make your life simpler and your experiences richer.

1 Credit card weights from 4/18/21 uscreditcardguide.com article, “The Heaviest Credit Cards List.” 2 Information as of June 1, 2021. The earn rates at which points can be accumulated vary among credit card competitors and can impact the relative dollar value of the redemption. 3 Conditions and limitations apply. For more information, please refer to the Reward Rules within the Terms and Conditions at myluxurycard.com for additional information about the rewards program. 4 Restrictions, limitations and exclusions apply. See the Services section of myluxurycard.com to view your Guide to Benefits for a full explanation of coverages and details regarding specific time limits, eligibility and documentation requirements. 5 Average value based on a 2020 stay of three nights at either a domestic or an international property. Benefits may include daily breakfast for two, room upgrade when available, welcome amenities, resort and dining credits, late check-out and early check-in when available and complimentary Wi-Fi. Actual value will vary based on property, room rate, upgrade availability, length of stay and use of benefits. 6 Offer subject to credit approval. This offer is available through this advertisement and may not be accessible elsewhere. For complete pricing and other details, please see the Terms and Conditions for each of the three card offers: Mastercard Gold Card Terms & Conditions, Mastercard Black Card Terms & Conditions and Mastercard Titanium Card Terms & Conditions.

