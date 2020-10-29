Log in
LVS Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Las Vegas Sands Corp. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 21, 2020

10/29/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Las Vegas Sands Corp. ("Las Vegas Sands" or the "Company") (NYSE: LVS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Las Vegas Sands securities between February 27, 2016 and September 15, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lvs.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted to disclose material facts regarding the Company’s business and operations. Specifically the complaint alleges that Defendants made false and or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) weaknesses existed in Marina Bay Sands' casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers; (2) the Marina Bay Sands' casino was consequently prone to illicit fund transfers that implicated, among other issues, the transfer of customer funds to unauthorized persons and potential breaches in the Company's anti-money laundering procedures; (3) the foregoing foreseeably increased the risk of litigation against the Company, as well as investigation and increased oversight by regulatory authorities; (4) Las Vegas Sands had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures; (5) consequently, all the foregoing issues were untimely disclosed; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lvs or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Las Vegas Sands you have until December 21, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

