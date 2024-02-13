LYFT CFO SAYS NOT EXPECTING MATERIAL CHANGES IN HEADCOUNT
|12.14 USD
|-2.06%
|-8.17%
|4 873 M $
(Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday after a U.S. industry group reported crude stocks rose more than expected last week and as investors reined in expectations for interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
