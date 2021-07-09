Log in
La Française de l'Énergie: Half-Year Statement of the Liquidity Contract

07/09/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
Regulatory News:

La Française de l’Énergie (Euronext : LFDE – ISIN : FR0013030152) announces that the Company’s liquidity account, which is managed by TP ICAP (Europe) under a liquidity contract, included the following Company common shares and cash as of June 30th 2021:

  • 7,912 shares,
  • 72,082.93 euros in cash.

During the 1st half of 2021, the following has been negotiated:

  • Buy side: 13,624 shares for a total of 309,151.30 € (262 transactions),
  • Sell side: 12,771 shares for a total of 291,370.50 € (236 transactions).

As a reminder, as of December 31st 2020, the following shares and cash were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 7,059 shares,
  • 90,523.50 euros in cash.

Next announcement:
July 20th, 2021 – FY 2021 Sales

Reuters code : LFDE.PA

 

Bloomberg code : LFDE.FP

About La Française de l’Énergie

La Française de l'Energie is an SME with a negative carbon footprint, specializing setting up decentralized energy production sites. La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, electricity and heat to regional players, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. La Française de l'Énergie has strong development potential and aims to become a benchmark independent player in the energy sector in Europe. The company benefits from the innovative company label awarded by Bpifrance.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE’s financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “objective,” “should,” or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management’s current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company’s control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
