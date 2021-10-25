La Française de l'Énergie: Q1 2021/2022 turnover of  2,9 M

(+87% compared to Q1 2020/2021)

Revenues increase confirmed for 2022

Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Énergie (Paris:LFDE)(Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), producer of energy with a negative carbon footprint, has recorded a further increase in its Q1 2021/2022 revenues, which stood at € 2.9 M against € 1.6 M last year (+87% yoy).

Increase in produced volumes and market prices over the quarter

In the first quarter of 2021/2022, the electricity production activity achieved a turnover of € 2.0 M, up by + 55% compared to last year. This increase is linked to an increase in productivity of the CHP units when outside temperatures are high (summer time), along with the contribution of the 2 new cogenerations in Béthune (+ € 398,000 in turnover) and a favourable energy market environment. In France, the Group benefits from a guaranteed Feed-in-Tariff, enabling to decorrelate 58%1 of its total revenues from the spot market. In Belgium, the average selling price of electricity in Q1 2022 (62.5 € / MWh) has almost doubled compared to the Q1 2021 (33.3 € / MWh).

All the same, the gas production activity has recorded an increase in revenue from € 0.3 M to € 0.8 M over the 1st quarter of 2021/2022, led by an improvement of produced volumes (+25% compared to previous year), mainly due to the recovery of the economy and an average gas price over the period (€ 28,12 / MWh), which has increased by 148% compared to previous year (€ 11,33 / MWh).

Income from the sale of heat amounts to € 98 K over the quarter (nil in 2020/2021).

Revenues’ growth confirmed for 2021/2022

Pursuing its development plan, the Group will commission 5 new 1.5 MW CHP units in Avion (3 MW) and Anderlues (4.5 MW), i.e. 7,5 MW of additional capacity by the end of the calendar year 2021, thus confirming its ability to carry out its development strategy.

The Group will continue to strengthen its installed electrical capacity over the fiscal year 2022, with the installation of additional CHP units on the concession known as Sud Charleroi (Belgium).

La Française de l'Energie therefore confirms its objective of achieving annualized revenue of €35M and an EBITDA margin of over 45% by the end of 2022.

Next announcement:

October 26th, 2021 at 6pm – Presentation of annual results

November 30th, 2021 – Shareholders’ meeting

Reuters code: LFDE.PA

Bloomberg code: LFDE.FP

About La Française de l’Énergie

La Française de l'Energie is an SME with a negative carbon footprint, specializing setting up decentralized energy production sites. La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, electricity and heat to regional players, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. La Française de l'Énergie has strong development potential and aims to become a benchmark independent player in the energy sector in Europe. The company benefits from the innovative company label awarded by Bpifrance.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE’s financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “objective,” “should,” or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management’s current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company’s control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 Feed-in-Tariff published in the October 16th 2016 decree; % based on total Group revenues on Q1 2021/2022

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005811/en/