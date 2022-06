June 9 (Reuters) - La Niña conditions will likely continue through the northern hemisphere summer, but the odds for the weather pattern prevailing between August and October have decreased, to about 58%, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )