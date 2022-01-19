LaPresse Looks Abroad for Future Growth

Interview with the President of LaPresse, Mr. Marco Durante

MILAN, Italy, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crisis in the publishing industry goes back a long way, unfortunately, certainly long before Covid, which has definitively buried the print media. For an entrepreneur like me, it is therefore essential to find new ways to increase revenues. This is impossible if you only look at Italy, and it necessarily involves internationalising the product.

Since January 1, LaPresse – thanks to its partnership with AP – has opened new offices in the United States: in New York, Washington, Los Angeles and Miami. A ‘duplicate’ of what our company has been successfully producing in Italy for decades: photos, videos and texts, distributed by both AP and LaPresse. Each city has its own LaPresse website with news, in-depth reports, videos, interviews and surveys. We cover the international scene with a keen eye on local issues.

This is an extremely important moment for our country. We were the first to be hit hard by the Covid emergency, but we were able to react. Today we have a Prime Minister recognised by the international community, whom we cannot afford to lose. The appointment of a head of state in this particular context is even more delicate. Mario Draghi would be an excellent President of the Republic, but he would have to leave Palazzo Chigi at a time when we still need to manage the resources of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The centre-right has nominated Silvio Berlusconi, who has not yet made a final decision. A divisive figure at a time when unity is the only categorical imperative. The death of our David Sassoli has taught us – we hope – that there can be a ‘gentle’ way of doing politics and managing public affairs. The man who more than any other can embody these characteristics is the current President, Sergio Mattarella. Although he has repeatedly stated his absolute desire to end his time at the Quirinale, I continue to hope that he will be able to accompany us a little longer on this difficult and delicate road, leaving Mario Draghi in charge of the government.

Omicron has hit us hard all over again, just as we thought we were almost past it. An extremely contagious but, fortunately, less lethal variant. Vaccines are the only weapon to protect us from this pandemic, which I have repeatedly called ‘World War III’. In Italy, the vaccination campaign is proceeding apace and hospitals seem to be coping with the emergency.

I myself have contracted Covid and I know how dangerous this virus can be. My life was at risk and I had to wear that helmet, which we are all familiar with from the images of intensive care units. It was terrible. That's why I would like to say to everyone: let's get vaccinated, because only when the whole world has access to vaccines can we eradicate the enemy. An enemy that must be fought together, standing united and without hesitation.

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director

Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it +39 02 26305578 M +39 333 3905243

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00d96363-dae3-4d8a-af79-28358c7a27d2

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.