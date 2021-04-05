Log in
LaSalle Solutions : Is Recognized on CRN Tech Elite 250 List 2021

04/05/2021 | 12:19pm EDT
The list is comprised of solution providers in the U.S. and Canada that have the highest partner levels from the IT industry’s leading vendors.

LaSalle Solutions, a division of Fifth Third Bank, National Association (“Fifth Third Bank”), announced today that it has been named to the 2021 Tech Elite 250 list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. This annual list recognizes the top tier of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size. These organizations have differentiated themselves as premier solution providers, earning multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from the industry’s most prestigious technology providers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005357/en/

CRN Tech Elite 250 2021 Social Media Image (Graphic: Business Wire)

CRN Tech Elite 250 2021 Social Media Image (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Our breadth of engineering expertise sets us apart in the industry and is one of the many reasons our customers trust LaSalle,” said Steven Robb, president of LaSalle Solutions. “From cloud and security to networking and services, our insight helps organizations manage their IT risk while tackling the challenges of a growing enterprise. We empower customers to utilize the technology to become more agile, mitigate disruption and implement modern and innovative applications—thriving in our ever-changing world.”

Each year, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-centric technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these elite designations — enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants. The full list is published at CRN.com/TechElite250.

LaSalle focuses on obtaining and maintaining top-level engineering certifications and professional services expertise in advanced technologies with strategic vendors. Currently, LaSalle has certifications and specializations with more than 100 direct vendors that are utilized to help customers across many industries achieve positive business outcomes, and that number is always growing. To see more of our partners, go to lasallesolutions.com/partners.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, The Channel Company connects and empowers technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, they draw from deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle asset management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations and help them better mitigate and manage risk throughout the IT lifecycle enhancing processes, management and reporting for better return on investment. LaSalle Solutions’ processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based platform, LAMP, enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and the resulting reliable data.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of Fifth Third Bank. Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC. Learn more about LaSalle Solutions at lasallesolutions.com.

LaSalle Solutions and LAMP are registered trademarks of Fifth Third Bank.


© Business Wire 2021
