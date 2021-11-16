LaVoieHealthScience Announces Appointment of Joseph T. Schepers as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Further Strengthens IR Leadership Team and Supports Integrated Strategic Communications Capabilities and Continued Business Growth

LaVoieHealthScience (LHS), an integrated investor and public relations consulting agency focused on advancing health and science innovations, today announced the appointment of Joseph “Joe” T. Schepers as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations (IR) and Financial Communications. This appointment further strengthens the agency’s commitment to integrated strategic communications offering fully integrated public relations, investor relations, marketing, and digital services as well as continued business growth.

Donna L. LaVoie, President & CEO of LHS said, “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Schepers to our team, as he brings more than 25 years of expertise and leadership roles in investor relations and corporate communications in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, special pharmaceuticals, vision care, medical devices, and consumer health. He also brings significant experience working with companies involved in a wide range of therapeutic areas, including advanced medicines and innovative technologies from early development through all stages of clinical trials and commercialization. We look forward to his contributions as part of our leadership team as we continue to provide valuable service excellence to our health and science clients.”

Joe Schepers said, “I look forward to working with the team of outstanding professionals at LHS and serving clients to help them reach their investor and financial stakeholder audiences. I find it very rewarding to work with companies that are developing new and novel healthcare products and technology platforms that are designed to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives, especially for those who have chronic illnesses and life-threatening diseases.”

Mr. Schepers has extensive investor relations and financial communications experience in large cap, mid cap, small cap, and private companies, including positions at Novartis, Immunomedics, Sciele/Shionogi, ICN/Ribapharm, Pernix and Chimerix. He has worked as an IR/Financial Communications Consultant to several health companies and LifeSci Advisors. Joe has also worked closely with senior management to provide advice and counsel on investor relations and communications strategies related to R&D programs, product launches, and crisis communications. He has also successfully listed companies on NASDAQ and the NYSE, managed ADR programs, and raised capital through numerous equity and fixed income transactions, including initial public offerings. Joe has performed key roles in integrating effective communication strategies with management teams, the financial community, PR teams, and all forms of media.

Joe earned his BA in Communications and MBA from Seton Hall University.

About LaVoieHealthScience

LaVoieHealthScience advances health and science innovations through strategic communications. We offer fully integrated public relations, investor relations, marketing, and digital services. We have been in business for 20 years, have won over 50 public relations and investor relations awards, developed over 325 communications plans, and have doubled the size of the agency since 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006222/en/