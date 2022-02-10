Log in
Laanet: Estonia welcomes UK´s decision to significantly strengthen NATO's deterrence in Estonia

02/10/2022 | 11:58pm EST
The announcement to double its troops in Tapa, confirmed at the meeting of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson with NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg yesterday, strengthens significantly the Allied deterrence and defence posture in our region, according to Minister of Defence of Estonia, Kalle Laanet.

"NATO Battlegroups in the Baltic countries and Poland are a significant deterrent, but it is of utmost importance that Allies are ready to send additional reinforcements," Minister of Defence, Kalle Laanet said. According to Laanet the Allied message to the Kremlin is unequivocal - we do not accept destabilizing European security. "The United Kingdom is an important Ally with whom we share strong historical ties and experience from most challenging military operations," Laanet added.

In addition to the troops already in Estonia, the United Kingdom will soon send a Royal Welsh Battlegroup and Command Element to Estonia. At present, a Battlegroup consisting of more than 1,000 troops from United Kingdom and France is stationed in Tapa, Estonia.

At the meeting, both Stoltenberg and Johnson emphasized the need to move toward a diplomatic solution, but acknowledged that it is also important to deter Russia. In addition, United Kingdom is sending naval and air elements to south-east Europe.

Additional information: press@kaitseministeerium.ee

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 04:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
