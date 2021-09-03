Laanet: Lukashenka's regime is targeting the entire European Union

Defence Ministers of Estonia, Kalle Laanet, Latvia, Artis Pabriks, Lithuania, Arvydas Anušauskas and Vice-Minister of National Defense of Poland Marcin Ociepa affirmed a shared understanding that the ongoing developments on the Belarusian border are a systematically planned and organized hybrid operation by Aleksandr Lukashenka´s regime currently targeting Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the European Union as a whole.

Coinciding in time and place with the Russian-Belarusian strategic military exercise Zapad-2021, the situation on the Belarusian border causes additional security risks. The unpredictable activities and lack of transparency on the Belarusian side could potentially lead to an undesired escalation, provocations and incidents on the border. Since July, the hybrid operation targeting Lithuania has further developed with irregular migrants now arriving also to Latvia and Poland.

The Baltic states and Poland express unwavering support for one another´s national efforts and continue to cooperate closely in seeking ways to strengthen security of their borders. Cooperation takes place in the form of active information exchange as well as mutually provided assistance demonstrating solidarity in this regard.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland also acknowledge EU´s and NATO´s endorsement of their efforts undertaken as a legitimate reaction to the ongoing hybrid operation conducted by Minsk.

Ministers agreed that the events on the Belarusian border only strengthen the already close cooperation among the four countries. Furthermore, the Baltic states and Poland are closely engaged with other allies, and should the situation aggravate, retain the possibility of addressing it with their EU and NATO allies as appropriate.

