Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LabGenius : Appoints Dr. Didier Landais as Chief Operating Officer

09/22/2021 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With over 30 years of industry experience, the former Global Head of Licensing at Servier Group will spearhead LabGenius’ business development, commercial strategy, and operational delivery.

LabGenius, the machine learning (ML)-driven protein engineering company, has announced the appointment of Didier Landais Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Didier will leverage his wealth of experience in business and clinical development to lead the commercialization of LabGenius’ drug discovery platform, EVATM.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005586/en/

LabGenius Appoints Dr. Didier Landais as Chief Operating Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

LabGenius Appoints Dr. Didier Landais as Chief Operating Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m delighted that Didier has joined the team,” said Dr. James Field, Founder and CEO of LabGenius. “Didier is a seasoned operator with 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience and I’m looking forward to working with him as we rapidly grow the company. It’s a testament to the progress we have made at LabGenius and the exciting opportunities we have ahead of us that we were able to attract someone of Didier’s calibre to join us on our journey.”

Didier joins LabGenius from the pharmaceutical company Servier, where he was The Global Head of Licensing. Under his leadership, Servier signed several notable deals including those with Celsius, Oncodesign and Seal Rock. Prior to Servier, Didier spent over 15 years working for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies at various stages of development in the US.

Speaking about his appointment, Dr. Didier Landais said: “The team at LabGenius has built an impressive machine learning-driven drug discovery platform with huge potential. I am eager to apply my experience and expertise to support the company’s growth.”

– end –

About LabGenius

LabGenius is a leading ML-driven protein engineering company. The company’s discovery platform, EVATM, integrates several cutting-edge technologies drawn from the fields of computer science, robotic automation and synthetic biology. Headquartered in London, UK, the LabGenius team includes experts in protein engineering, synthetic biology, software engineering, data science and robotic automation.

For more information, please visit www.labgeni.us, or connect on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:22aFUJIFILM : The premium compact digital camera “FUJIFILM X100V” wins Bronze Award in the internationally-prestigious U.S. design award, IDEA (Fujifilm)
PU
12:22aRYOHIN KEIKAKU : Free Smartphone APP "MUJI passport" Launched in Singapore
PU
12:20aU.S. solar companies warn that proposed tariffs would devastate new projects
RE
12:18aBOJ rolls out climate scheme, to disburse first loans late December
RE
12:18aIndian shares open flat, Zee Entertainment jumps
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aNIKON : introduces the MONARCH M7 Binoculars
PU
12:12aNIKON : introduces the MONARCH M5 Binoculars
PU
12:12aNIKON : Announcement of the Grand Prize winners of the Nikon Photo Contest 2020-2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. FAA wants airlines to do more to address unruly passengers
2With Gucci bags and Dyson appliances, Evergrande wooed retail investors
3McDonald's Happy Meal toys to go green globally by 2025
4Wall Street ends near flat on cautious note ahead of Fed
5U.S. sues to stop American Airlines, JetBlue partnership

HOT NEWS