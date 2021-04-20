Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LabTrader : Welcomes Mega Shipment of Name Brand Scientific Equipment for Laboratories

04/20/2021 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Low temperature freezers, biosafety cabinets, centrifuges, microscopes and more from manufacturers like Thermo Scientific, Ohaus, Olympus, others delivered free within 24 hours

LabTrader, a provider of new and gently used brand-name, scientific equipment to universities, biotech and pharmaceutical companies, clinics, research laboratories and scientists around the country, recently received a huge shipment of scientific equipment for sale – low temperature freezers, biosafety cabinets, centrifuges, microscopes and more from premium brands such as Thermo Scientific, Ohaus, Olympus, and others.

LabTrader, located in San Diego North County, has been providing the latest in scientific equipment to laboratories developing life-changing therapeutic medicines and significant life science discoveries for over 25 years. What sets the laboratory equipment reseller apart is its knowledge of the equipment, free white-glove delivery service, and warranties direct from the manufacturer. LabTrader is a preferred reseller of Thermo Scientific in San Diego County.

“Having started and managed a number of biotech companies in my career, I know how important it is to procure the right scientific equipment at the best prices – without sacrificing operational quality and research outcomes,” says Dexter Gaston, CEO of LabTrader. “We won’t sell a piece of equipment you don’t need, and always deliver and set up the equipment using our LabTrader operability checklist to ensure it’s working perfectly in the lab.”

LabTrader sells, resells and officially partners with the top scientific equipment manufacturers including Thermo Fisher, Ohaus, Eppendorf, Edwards, Labconco, Panasonic, Drummond, Beckman, Gordinier, Zeiss, Hoefer, Wyatt Technology, Scientific Products and more. It works closely with these manufacturers as official distributors, ensuring their manufacturer’s specifications. LabTrader provides manufacturer warranties, and ongoing, complimentary troubleshooting for the life the equipment.

Recently arrived equipment at LabTrader:

  • Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers from Thermo Scientific
    • Optimal for storage of cell cultures, tissue samples, vaccines, and more.
    • Designed for maximum temperature stability and ease of temperature monitoring.
  • BioSafety Cabinets from Thermo Scientific
    • Provide a safe environment for research involving infectious microorganisms or other hazardous particulates.
    • Utilize HEPA filters to provide environmental, personnel and/or product protection.
  • Centrifuges from Ohaus and Eppendorf
    • Enable the separation of particles from a solution through centrifugal force.
  • Microscopes from Olympus
    • Magnifies an object to observe it in detail.
    • May be used to examine objects that are too small to be seen by the naked eye, such as the anatomy of individual cells.

About Us

LabTrader has been supplying new, gently used (ding and dent), overstock and remanufactured genuine scientific equipment to top tier biotech and pharmaceutical companies, universities, scientific laboratories, and clinics for over 25 years. As an official distributor and reseller for some of the industry’s top scientific equipment manufacturers, LabTrader warranties every piece of equipment it sells. LabTrader provides free-of-charge white-glove delivery, set up and service for the life of the equipment. www.labtrader.com, (760) 560-0013 M-F between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Time.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:26pPZENA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:26pSPRAGUE RESOURCES LP  : Axel Johnson Inc. Agrees to Sell Controlling Interest in Sprague Resources LP to Hartree Partners, LP PORTSMOUTH, N.H. , April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) (“Sprague”) and Hartree Partners, LP (“Hartree”) announced today that a subsidiary of Axel Johnson Inc. (“Axel Johnson”) has entered into an agreement to sell to Hartree the general partner interest, the incentive
PU
04:26pNew Trade Forum website online!
PU
04:26pMODERNA  : Announces New Supply Agreement with Israel for 2022
BU
04:25pBIOMEA FUSION, INC.  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:25pUNITED AIRLINES  : stock plunges after another big loss
AQ
04:25pATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:25pANB Canada Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and MD&A
GL
04:24pNETFLIX  : misses expectations for paid subscriber additions, shares slump
RE
04:24pSoccer-Man City to quit Super League -reports
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase options launch draws robust volume
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
3Europe stocks post worst day of the year; Tobacco firms weigh
4Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ