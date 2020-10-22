Labor-Energy Partnership applauds California CCS study

The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and Energy Futures Initiative came together today to applaud California's CCS study.

UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts said, in regards to the study that, 'this report makes abundantly clear the broad role that CCUS technology will play in the future of the American economy. This will help ensure that thousands of the next generation of coal miners and other traditional energy workers will have family- and community-sustaining jobs.'

