Top News Case for September Rate Cut Builds After Slower Jobs Data

The Labor Department reported on Friday that the U.S. added a solid 206,000 jobs last month, slightly beating expectations and continuing a remarkably strong run. But the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%, a sign of slack in a labor market that has already shown some hints of gradually slowing down.

U.S. Economy Costco and Sam's Club Aisles Are Full of Gen Z Shoppers

Young adults are battling sticker shock at the grocery store by supersizing their groceries . They are turning to bulk purchases, splitting their food costs with friends, roommates, family and neighbors. Shoppers in their 20s and 30s are trying to fight higher prices by joining warehouse-store giants.

Financial Regulation Property Fraud Allegations Snowball as Commercial Real-Estate Values Fall

U.S. prosecutors are cracking down on commercial mortgage fraud, a growing push that is sending shudders through the $4.7 trillion industry by raising questions about the numbers underpinning major property loans.

The drop in property values caused by higher interest rates and a rise in defaults is exposing more of this type of fraud, dealing another blow to a commercial real-estate market suffering through its worst stretch since the 2008-9 financial crisis.

Forward Guidance Monday (all times ET)

10 a.m.: Employment Trends Index

3 p.m.: Consumer credit

Tuesday

6 a.m.: NFIB Index of Small Business Optimism

10 a.m.: Fed Chair Powell presents Monetary Policy Report to U.S. Senate Banking Committee

Research Canadian Jobs Picture May Be Stronger Than Market Thinks

The latest Canadian jobs report was better than markets understood, reckons Scotiabank's Derek Holt. The head of capital markets economics says economists all were too high on job-growth estimates, underestimating the volatility in the youth category. He notes adult employment saw a healthy gain in June, alongside another hot month for wage growth that challenges Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem's contention wage growth is cooling. Holt says while market pricing for a coming rate cut edged up, he doesn't believe the jobs data changes much for the central bank even if the details caution against easing. - Robb Stewart

