Labor Negative Gearing Approach a victory for common sense

Labor's decision to dump its previous approach to negative gearing and capital gains tax is a welcome recognition of a significant independent evidence base showing their old policies would have hurt the economy and cost construction jobs.

Modelling undertaken by Deloitte Access Economics, commissioned by the Property Council, found Labor's policy would have reduced economic growth and failed to meet its stated objectives of improving housing affordability and increasing housing supply.

'Labor's review is focused on campaign tactics rather than the harmful economic impacts of their negative gearing policy Achilles heel' said Ken Morrison, Chief Executive of the Property Council of Australia.

'This is good news for property owners, investors and the one-third of Australian households who rent.,' Mr Morrison said.

'Labor's policy would have shrunk the economy by $1.5 billion, delivered a $766 million hit to construction, cost 7,800 full-time construction jobs and made almost no difference to housing affordability.

'The vast majority of property investors own just one property and are everyday Australians, not rich property barons.

Summary of Deloitte Access Economics' analysis of ALP negative gearing and capital gains taxation policy

The Property Council of Australia commissioned Deloitte Access Economics to analyse the impact of the ALP's negative gearing and capital gains policies that it took to the 2019 federal election and test them against the key assumptions underpinning the ALP's policy.

This report models the ALP's policies in full. It draws on detailed econometric modelling of Australia's housing markets and the national economy for its findings.